06.10.2025 14:56:10
Kolibri Global Energy Reports Revised Guidance For FY2025
(RTTNews) - Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI, KEI), a North American energy company, Monday reported that it has updated guidance for the revenue and adjusted EBITDA.
The revenue for the fiscal year 2025 earlier revenue was estimated to be $75- $89 million which has been currently revised and estimated to be $61- $65 million.
Adjusted EBITDA was earlier estimated to be $58-$71 million which has been revised currently and is estimated to be, down 4-14 percent, to $46-50 million.
In the pre-market hours, KGEI's shares are trading 3.55 percent or 0.20 cents lower, at $5.44.
