Otsuka Holdings Aktie

28.11.2025 03:34:46

JFCR, NEC, And Taiho Launch Joint Research To Develop Shared Neoantigen Cancer Vaccines

Otsuka Holdings
48.00 EUR -3.61%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - The Japanese Foundation for Cancer Research (JFCR), NEC Corporation, and Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. have entered into a joint research agreement to develop new cancer vaccines using whole-genome information.

This project is part of the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED)'s "Action Plan for Whole-Genome Analysis for Cancer and Rare/Intractable Diseases," under the initiative "Demonstration of the Clinical Utility of Cancer Whole-Genome Analysis and Research on Establishing Systems for Patient Benefit."

The three parties will collaborate to design and develop shared neoantigen cancer vaccines that target newly identified cancer-specific antigens common to multiple patients. The goal is to demonstrate the therapeutic efficacy of these vaccines across a broad range of cancer types and make them available quickly.

The research will combine JFCR's high-quality whole-genome data linked to clinical information, NEC's proprietary AI technology for predicting common cancer antigens, and Taiho's immunological evaluation models. Together, these resources will help identify reliable cancer antigens and design vaccine candidates suitable for clinical trials. This approach includes both conventional neoantigens and novel cryptic antigens derived from the dark genome, advancing drug discovery for shared cancer vaccines.

Cancer vaccines stimulate immune responses against cancer cells and differ from conventional chemotherapy. They hold promise as innovative treatments, particularly for preventing postoperative recurrence and in early-stage cancer settings. Through this collaboration, JFCR, NEC, and Taiho aim to address significant medical and social challenges in cancer treatment

