SMI 13’405 -3.1%  SPI 18’471 -2.9%  Dow 48’501 -0.8%  DAX 23’791 -3.4%  Euro 0.9085 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’772 -3.6%  Gold 5’088 -4.4%  Bitcoin 53’439 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7821 0.4%  Öl 82.0 5.1% 
04.03.2026 00:16:57

Japan Stock Market May Extend Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Japan stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, plunging more than 2,575 points or 4.5 percent along the way. The Nikkei 225 now sits just above the 56,275-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on continuing concerns over the conflict in the Middle East, although oil stocks are expected to continue to soar. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets are expected to follow that lead.

The Nikkei finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and automobile producers.

For the day, the index plunged 1,778.19 points or 3.06 percent to finish at 56,279.05 after trading between 56,091.54 and 57,890.76. Among the actives, Nissan Motor plunged 7.54 percent, while Mazda Motor crashed 9.34 percent, Toyota Motor tanked 6.14 percent, Honda Motor tumbled 3.99 percent, Softbank Group retreated 1.33 percent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial declined 1.60 percent, Mizuho Financial stumbled 4.55 percent, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial dropped 2.88 percent, Mitsubishi Electric cratered 6.01 percent, Sony Group surrendered 6.26 percent, Panasonic Holdings plummeted 6.19 percent and Hitachi sank 5.01 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and spent the entire session in the red, although closing at their best levels for the day.

The Dow stumbled 403.51 points or0.83 percent to finish at 48,501.27, while the NASDAQ sank 232.17 points or 1.02 percent to end at 22,516.69 and the S&P 500 dropped 64.99 points or 0.94 percent to close at 6,816.63.

The early nosedive on Wall Street came amid concerns about the fallout from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. As the conflict entered its fourth day, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the war may last four to five weeks but could "go far longer than that."

The price of crude oil has continued to spike in response to the conflict, raising worries the jump in prices will lead to higher inflation.

Supply concerns were also worsened by the attacks on several oil refineries, including Saudi Aramco's oil facility in Ras Tanura.

After skyrocketing in the previous session, crude oil prices continued to soar on Tuesday after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery surged $3.35 or 4.7 percent to $74.58 a barrel.

Mittwoch 18 Uhr live: Wie du jede Aktie in eine Einnahmequelle verwandelst

Im Webinar am Mittwochabend erfährst du, wie du jede Aktie in eine regelmässige Einnahmequelle verwandelst, statt nur auf grüne Vorzeichen zu hoffen!

Schnell Plätze sichern!

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer aus New York darüber, welche Berufe besonders stark vom KI-Boom betroffen sein könnten – und welche Branchen davon sogar profitieren .

Wir schauen gemeinsam auf:
Jobs mit hohem Automatisierungsrisiko (z.B. Einstiegsjobs, einfache juristische Aufgaben, Journalismus, Programmierung, Design)
Handwerksberufe als „KI-robuste“ Bereiche (Dachdecker, Elektriker, Reinigung, Bau & Infrastruktur)
️ Mögliche Profiteure an der Börse: Baustoffe, Baumärkte, Versorger, Abfallwirtschaft, Basiskonsumgüter
Luxusgüter & die Frage: Bleibt Luxus trotz möglicher Jobverluste gefragt?
⚡ Energie & Infrastruktur als KI-Treiber (Rechenzentren brauchen Strom!)
Banken & Finanzdienstleister: weiterhin wichtig trotz Fintech-Druck
Praktische Tipps: ETF-Sparplan, Schulden reduzieren, Cash-Puffer aufbauen, beruflich flexibel bleiben
KI als Tool im Alltag: Wie Tim selbst KI nutzt – ohne blind zu übernehmen

Am Ende bleibt die Kernfrage: Unterschätzen wir die Revolution durch KI immer noch? Tim Schäfer seine Einschätzung – und warum er als Investor trotz Hype lieber vorsichtig bleibt.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI verändert die Arbeitswelt – welche Jobs sind in Gefahr? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

03.03.26 Julius Bär: 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, UBS Group AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
03.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 17.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
03.03.26 SMI gibt kräftig nach
03.03.26 Finden Pharma-Unternehmen die passende Rezeptur?
03.03.26 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf im Fokus
03.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Rücksetzer zum Monatsbeginn
26.02.26 KI verändert die Arbeitswelt – welche Jobs sind in Gefahr? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Holcim-Aktie schlussendlich im Minus: Gewinneinbruch in 2025 - Erwartungen teils übertroffen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich stärker: Deutliches Gewinnwachstum in 2025
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Siemens Energy-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag fester: Erste Gewinnausschüttung seit 2022
Partners Group-Aktie letztlich schwächer: Rechenzentrumsplattform atNorth verkauft
EQS-CMS: BASF SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Deutsche Bank AG: Buy für Deutsche Telekom-Aktie
Netflix-Aktie klettert: Angebot für Warner Bros. wird nicht weiter erhöht

4. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hielt der Hedgefonds von Paul Singer im Depot
In diese Aktien hat Paul Singer im vierten Quartal investiert
Jeremy Granthams Portfolio im Q4 2025: Veränderungen bei Amazon, Apple, Microsoft & Co.
Auch im vierten Quartal 2025 kam es im Aktienportfolio von Jeremy Granthams Investmentgesellscha ...
Rohstoffe im Februar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
23:16 Rubio: USA haben Iran nicht wegen Israel angegriffen
23:00 Merz: Viele offene Fragen zur Zukunft des Irans nach Krieg
22:52 Merz: Keine Anfrage nach Militärhilfe für Iran-Angriffe
22:51 Online-Apotheke Redcare will 2026 kräftig wachsen
22:35 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Verluste verringert - USA will Schiffe schützen
22:24 Merz an Trump: Europa in Ukraine-Verhandlungen einbeziehen
22:23 Aktien New York Schluss: Börsen verringern Verluste - USA will Schiffe schützen
22:10 GNW-News: Monument legt Ergebnisse für das zweite Quartal des Geschäftsjahres 2026 vor
22:10 Merz drängt auf schnelle Einigung in Zollkonflikt mit den USA
22:04 Merz: Trump will an US-Präsenz in Deutschland festhalten