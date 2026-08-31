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01.09.2026 00:00:18
Japan Capex Data Due On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - Japan will on Tuesday release Q2 figures for capital spending, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Capex is expected to slip 0.2 percent on year following the flat reading in the previous three months.
South Korea will provide preliminary August numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. Imports are expected to climb 24.7 percent on year, easing from 26.5 percent in July. Exports are called higher by an annual 62.6 percent after surging 63.0 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $30.70 billion, up from $30.39 billion a month earlier.
Australia will release July data for building approvals and Q2 numbers for current account. Approvals are expected to sink 4.8 percent on month and climbing 7.2 percent in June. The current account deficit is seen at A$29.7 billion following the A$27.1 billion shortfall in the previous quarter.
Indonesia will provide July trade data and August inflation figures. Imports are expected to jump 24.10 percent on year, slowing from 34.27 percent in June. Exports are called higher by an annual 4.50 percent, down from 8.84 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at $0.60 billion following the 0.45 billion shortfall a month earlier. In July, overall inflation was down 0.14 percent on month and up 2.88 percent on year and core CPI rose an annual 2.76 percent.
Finally, several of the regional nations will see August results for their respective PMIs from S&P Global, including Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and China.
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