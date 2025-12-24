Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’731 0.6%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9288 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’746 -0.1%  Gold 4’480 -0.1%  Bitcoin 69’338 0.8%  Dollar 0.7885 0.1%  Öl 62.2 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
Goldman Sachs Ausblick: Wo 2026 die Renditen liegen - und wo die Gefahren
Overthinking am Arbeitsplatz: Wie man dem Teufelskreis entkommt
Bullenmarkt 2026: Warum Tech-Aktien an der NASDAQ vor einem Rekordjahr stehen
Von der Knappheit bei KI-Infrastruktur profitieren: Abseits von NVIDIA-Aktie und Co.
Anthropic-Aktie voraus? ChatGPT-Konkurrent bereitet sich wohl auf Mega-IPO vor
Suche...

Meta Platforms Aktie 14917609 / US30303M1027

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

25.12.2025 00:05:43

Italy Orders Meta To Suspend WhatsApp Policy Blocking Third-Party AI Chatbots

Meta Platforms
520.75 CHF -0.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Italy's competition authority has told Meta to pause a rule that stops companies from using WhatsApp's business tools to roll out their own AI chatbots on the platform.

The Italian Competition Authority (AGCM) found enough evidence in an ongoing investigation to suggest that this rule might be an abuse of Meta's dominating position in the market.

The Authority pointed out that Meta's decision to limit access to WhatsApp's business API could stifle competition, restrict market access, and hinder tech advancements in the AI chatbot sector, which could ultimately hurt consumers.

They cautioned that letting this policy stay in effect while the investigation is ongoing could lead to significant and irreversible harm to competition.

This investigation follows a change Meta made in October, which banned general-purpose AI chatbots from being distributed on WhatsApp through its business API.

While this rule doesn't affect businesses that use AI for customer support, it does impact standalone AI tools like ChatGPT, Claude, and others.

Meta has defended its stance, arguing that the WhatsApp business API was never meant to be a platform for distributing AI chatbots, suggesting that users can access these tools via apps, websites, or through other partnerships.

The company labeled the Italian authority's decision as "fundamentally flawed" and mentioned plans to appeal.

The European Commission is also running a separate investigation, expressing worries that this policy could prevent third-party AI providers from offering their services throughout the European economy.omic Area.

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
12.12.25 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.12.25 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.12.25 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
04.11.25 Meta Platforms Kaufen DZ BANK
30.10.25 Meta Platforms Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novo Nordisk-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Erste Wegovy-Abnehmpille in den USA zugelassen
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Wachstum löst laut CEO fast alle Probleme
Quanten-Sprung an der Börse: Steht den Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. 2026 eine neue Rally bevor?
Bullenmarkt 2026: Warum Tech-Aktien an der NASDAQ vor einem Rekordjahr stehen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA zeigt sich am Abend gestärkt
Von der Knappheit bei KI-Infrastruktur profitieren: Abseits von NVIDIA-Aktie und Co.
Alphabet-Aktie schwächelt: Strategischer Kauf von Intersect soll US-Energieinfrastruktur sichern
Ruhe vor Weihnachten: SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch stärker -- DAX letztlich fester
NEL ASA Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagmittag vermehrt von NEL ASA
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Nachmittag im Minusbereich

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Leichte Gewinne - S&P 500 erreicht Rekordhoch
19:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Leichte Gewinne - S&P 500 erreicht Rekordhoch
19:12 Gold & Silber auf Allzeithoch - Bitcoin ohne Bewegung
19:06 Warum sich die Ölpreise kaum vom Fleck bewegen
18:09 Aktien Europa Schluss: Kaum verändert - nur wenige Börsen geöffnet
17:58 US-Anleihen: Gewinne - Datenarmut
19:00 Sanofi-Aktie: Sanofi will US-Spezialisten Dynavax für Milliardenbetrag übernehmen
17:37 BP-Aktie: BP kassiert Milliarden Dollar für Castrol-Anteile
17:50 Devisen im Blick: Euro fällt zum Dollar - das ist der Grund
17:22 WDH/Devisen: Eurokurs nahezu unverändert - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1787 US-Dollar