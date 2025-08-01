Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
01.08.2025 13:00:06

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights

InterContinental Hotels Group
60.55 CHF -6.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG)
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights

01-Aug-2025 / 12:00 GMT/BST

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (the “Company”)

 

Total Voting Rights and Capital

 

In accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company announces that, as at 31 July 2025, its issued share capital consists of 160,577,767 ordinary shares of 20 340/399 pence each, of which 6,206,782 ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 154,370,985. 

 

All ordinary shares of the Company purchased by the Company since the last Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 announcement made on 1 July 2025, which are subject to cancellation, have been treated as cancelled for the purposes of these calculations.  The relevant purchases of ordinary shares by the Company are in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025 and pursuant to instructions issued by the Company as announced on 18 February 2025.

 

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

 

 

Nicolette Henfrey

General Counsel & Company Secretary

 

 

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Legal & Secretariat (Nicolette Henfrey): +44 (0)1753 972 000


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BHJYC057
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: IHG
LEI Code: 2138007ZFQYRUSLU3J98
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 397748
EQS News ID: 2178416

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

