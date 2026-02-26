Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’977 -0.1%  SPI 19’218 0.1%  Dow 49’482 0.6%  DAX 25’176 0.8%  Euro 0.9123 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’173 0.9%  Gold 5’165 0.4%  Bitcoin 52’667 6.3%  Dollar 0.7727 0.0%  Öl 71.0 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335VAT31186490Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278OC Oerlikon Corporation81682BACHEM117649372Logitech2575132
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Blick: KI-Chip-Wettrennen - Tesla lockt Südkoreas Halbleiter-Elite
China verschärft Krypto-Kontrolle: Stablecoins und Tokenisierung im Visier
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Wie die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert hat
Aktien von SpaceX, OpenAI & Anthropic: Dieser Milliarden-Fonds öffnet das Tor zu den Tech-Giganten
Q4 2025: Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman
Suche...
eToro entdecken
26.02.2026 03:43:57

Indian Shares Seen Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Thursday after U.S. chipmaker Nvidia forecast first-quarter revenue above market estimates, helping ease concerns that momentum in artificial intelligence spending was cooling.

That said, geopolitical risks may keep investors on edge before a fresh round of nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran in Geneva, Switzerland.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Iran possessed a very large number of ballistic missiles that threaten U.S. interests in the region and it was trying to develop ?weapons that can reach the continental United States.

Overall gains may also remain capped due to lingering trade-deal uncertainties.

"There is a lot of uncertainty, but we do know a few things. A uniform 15 percent tariff would benefit some Asia-Pacific economies that have faced much steeper country-specific levies," Moody's said in a statement.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended Wednesday's session flat to slightly higher, trimming early gains due to profit taking in the PSU banking space.

The rupee settled 1 paisa lower at 90.96 against the U.S. dollar amid elevated crude oil prices and trade deal concerns.

Foreign investors net bought shares worth Rs 2,991 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 5,119 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning while U.S. stock futures wobbled ahead of weekly jobless claims data due later in the day, followed by January's producer price index report on Friday.

The dollar was on the back foot while oil prices held steady near seven-month highs amid jitters about the threat to supply from potential military conflict between the U.S. and Iran. Gold held near three-week highs, buoyed by some safe-haven demand.

U.S. stocks ended higher overnight, building on the gains from the previous session after Anthropic launched new AI tools, positioning its products as additive, rather than threatening, to existing software providers.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 climbed 0.8 percent and the Dow rose 0.6 percent.

European stocks rose to a new record on Wednesday as new U.S. tariffs came into effect at 10 percent under a different legal framework.

Investors also digested solid regional data, with Eurozone inflation falling to a 1-month low in January, Germany returning to growth in the fourth quarter and French consumer confidence improving slightly in February.

The pan-European STOXX 600 advanced 0.7 percent to set a new record. The German DAX gained 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 added half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 1.2 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Longevity = mehr Rendite? Dr. Anna Erat über Healthspan & Investments – zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im neuesten BX Morningcall ist Dr. Anna Erat zu Gast – Spezialistin für Innere Medizin, Sportmedizin, Prävention und Longevity. Gemeinsam mit Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch sprechen wir darüber, was Longevity wirklich bedeutet (Healthspan vs. Lifespan), warum es mehr ist als Biohacking und wie man seriöse Angebote von Hype unterscheidet.

Dr. Erat gibt Einblick, wie eine erste Longevity-Konsultation abläuft, welche Rolle Anamnese, Genetik/Epigenetik und Technologie/AI spielen und worauf Patientinnen und Patienten bei der Wahl eines Anbieters achten sollten. Ausserdem: Versicherung & Kostenübernahme in der Schweiz, Erwartungsdruck bei High-Performance-Klienten und ein spannender Case: Wie würde sie mit Lindsey Vonn nach einer Verletzung umgehen?

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Longevity = mehr Rendite? Dr. Anna Erat über Healthspan & Investments – zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

25.02.26 Ungewissheit über Zölle bleibt bestehen
25.02.26 SMI klettert erstmals über 14.000er-Marke
25.02.26 Marktüberblick: MTU und FMC schwächeln nach Zahlen
25.02.26 Longevity = mehr Rendite? Dr. Anna Erat über Healthspan & Investments – zu Gast im BX Morningcall
25.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips treten auf der Stelle
24.02.26 Julius Bär: 19.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
24.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’510.58 20.00 SAIB4U
Short 14’818.22 13.86 B58SLU
Short 15’377.31 8.89 SJUBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’977.10 25.02.2026 17:30:17
Long 13’354.21 19.17 S63BSU
Long 13’068.54 13.79 SVRB0U
Long 12’506.52 8.92 S1FBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Auf diese US-Aktien setzt die UBS im vierten Quartal 2025
Sandoz-Aktie deutlich höher: Generikaspezialist wächst weiter dank starker Biosimilars
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA verteuert sich am Nachmittag
Alcon-Aktie im Plus: Alcon setzt auf weiteres profitables Wachstum
PayPal-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Übernahmegerüchte treiben den Kurs nur zeitweise an
DroneShield-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Dreistelliges Umsatzwachstum und schwarze Zahlen
Umfangreiche Verkäufe: In diese US-Aktie hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q4 investiert
Ausblick: PUMA SE stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Zahlenflut und anstehende NVIDIA-Bilanz: SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX überspringt 25'000 Punkte deutlich -- US-Börsen schliessen fester -- KI-Hoffnungen trieben Asiens Börsen - Nikkei mit Rekord

Top-Rankings

Q4 2025: Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman
Im vierten Quartal 2025 hat der Star-Investor Bill Ackman einige Veränderungen in der Zusammense ...
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Umfangreiche Verkäufe: In diese US-Aktie hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q4 investiert
Die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) hat im Zuge der neuesten 13F-Einreichung die Karten auf de ...
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
KW 8: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
01:06 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nvidia rutscht nach Analystencall nachbörslich leicht ins Minus.
01:04 GNW-News: PITAKA verwandelt das Galaxy S26 Case mit dem Aaron Button in ein programmierbares Kontrollzentrum
00:14 Referee in Erklärungsnot: Rätsel um Schlotterbeck-Rot
23:56 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nvidia legt nachbörslich trotz positivem Ausblick nur leicht zu
23:48 Norma will seinen Anteilseignern bis zu 10 Prozent der Aktien abkaufen
23:31 Florida will Untersuchung nach tödlichem Gefecht vor Kuba
23:19 USA wollen Öl-Sanktionen gegen Kuba lockern
23:18 Salesforce kann Sorgen um KI-Bedrohung nicht zerstreuen - Aktie fällt
22:58 Nvidia steigert Umsatz um mehr als 70 Prozent - Aktie steigt deutlich
22:53 Lufthansa lackiert A380 mit XXL-Kranich