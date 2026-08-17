Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
17.08.2026 18:50:06
Holding(s) in Company
|
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BY7QYJ50
Issuer Name
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
BlackRock, Inc.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Wilmington
Country of registered office (if applicable)
USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
14-Aug-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
17-Aug-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
12. Date of Completion
17th August 2026
13. Place Of Completion
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|Sequence No.:
|440049
|EQS News ID:
|2384178
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Trading Signals: Nokia: Comeback mit KI-Turbo
Die Finnen melden sich mit starken Zahlen zurück. Vor allem das Geschäft mit optischen Netzwerken und KI-Rechenzentren entwickelt sich zum Wachstumstreiber und könnte 2027 für zusätzlichen Schub sorgen. Nach der kräftigen Kurskorrektur bietet die Aktie tradingorientierten Anlegern damit eine potenzielle Chance.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Draper Esprit PLC
|
18:50
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
12.08.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
11.08.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
07.08.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
05.08.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
|
03.08.26
|Holding(s) in Company (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Draper Esprit PLC
Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Wabtec
✅ Eli Lilly
✅ Novartis
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside ETF
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI schliesst mit Verlusten -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Anleger in Asien in Kauflaune - Gewinne zum Handelsende an den Börsen in Fernost
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war zum Wochenstart ein Abwärtstrend zu sehen. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls schwächer. In Fernost dominierten am Montag die Käufer das Geschehen.