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08.09.2026 08:00:04

Transfer of shares from treasury to the EBT and Total Voting Rights

Draper Esprit
8.05 EUR -0.62%
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Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Transfer of shares from treasury to the EBT and Total Voting Rights

08-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Molten Ventures plc
("Molten" or the "Company")

Transfer of shares from treasury to the EBT
and
Total Voting Rights

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) today announces that, in connection with the operation of the Company's employee share plans, 2,386,035 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") have been transferred from treasury to the Molten Ventures Employee Benefit Trust (the "EBT"). Ordinary Shares held by the EBT will be used to satisfy exercises of certain awards granted to participants under the Company's employee share plans. 

Following the transfer, the EBT holds a total of 2,386,035 Ordinary Shares (1.26% of the issued share capital of the Company).

Total voting rights

Following the transfer of Ordinary Shares to the EBT, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, of which 14,179,781 Ordinary Shares are held in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,866,669. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 7931 8800
cosec@molten.vc

 

About Molten Ventures

 

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm investing in and supporting rapidly growing technology companies across the UK and Europe. Its team of experienced investment professionals focuses on businesses with significant potential at the forefront of innovation and growth.

 

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures plc gives public market investors access to a diversified portfolio of exciting, privately held technology businesses. Since 2016, Molten has deployed more than £1 billion of capital and realised more than £800 million in proceeds from its investments. Across the Group, Molten manages over £2 billion AUM.

 

For further details, please visit:https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 442395
EQS News ID: 2395120

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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