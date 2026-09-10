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Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50

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10.09.2026 18:50:03

Holding(s) in Company

Draper Esprit
7.95 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Holding(s) in Company

10-Sep-2026 / 17:50 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Saba Capital Management, L.P.

City of registered office (if applicable)

New York

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Saba Capital Pine Creek Fund, LP

 

United States

Saba Capital Bluebird Fund, Ltd.

 

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund

 

United States

Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 1, Ltd.

 

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital CEF Opportunities 2, Ltd.

 

Cayman Islands

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

 

United States

Saba K Fund, LP

 

United States

Stone Ridge Archimedes Sub-Master (Red) LP

 

United States

Saba Capital Investment Trusts UCITS ETF

 

Ireland

I-94 Partners Fund LP

 

United States

Saba Capital Master Fund, Ltd.

 

Cayman Islands

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

08-Sep-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

09-Sep-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.253217

15.241998

15.495215

27095967

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.254183

13.971456

14.225639

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BY7QYJ50

442792

0

0.253217

0.000000

Sub Total 8.A

442792

0.253217%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

 

 

 

 

 

Sub Total 8.B1

 

 

 

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Total Return Swap

12/15/2026

 

Cash

26653175

15.241998

Sub Total 8.B2

 

26653175

15.241998%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Boaz Weinstein

Saba Capital Management GP, LLC

 

 

 

Saba Capital Management GP, LLC

Saba Capital Management, L.P.

 

 

15.495215%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

If date does not apply, explain below

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

09-Sep-2026

13. Place Of Completion

New York


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 442945
EQS News ID: 2397356

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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