Draper Esprit Aktie 30782172 / GB00BY7QYJ50
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10.09.2026 18:50:03
Holding(s) in Company
|
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BY7QYJ50
Issuer Name
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Saba Capital Management, L.P.
City of registered office (if applicable)
New York
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United States
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
08-Sep-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
09-Sep-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
If date does not apply, explain below
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
09-Sep-2026
13. Place Of Completion
New York
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|Sequence No.:
|442945
|EQS News ID:
|2397356
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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