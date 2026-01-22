HIAG Immobilien Aktie 23951877 / CH0239518779
22.01.2026 19:00:15
HIAG expects profits to jump in 2025 financial year
|
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
Media information
Basel, 22 January 2026 – HIAG Immobilien Holding AG currently expects its consolidated net profit for the 2025 financial year to be 50% to 55% higher than the previous year's figure (2024 financial year: CHF 75.2 million). The net result should therefore significantly exceed the previous year's figures as well as the market's expectations.
The main reasons for the jump in profits are as follows:
HIAG will publish the detailed annual results for 2025 as planned on 3 March 2026.
About HIAG
Disclaimer
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
|Aeschenplatz 7
|4052 Basel
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 606 55 00
|Internet:
|www.hiag.com
|ISIN:
|CH0239518779
|Valor:
|A113S6
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2264800
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2264800 22-Jan-2026 CET/CEST
