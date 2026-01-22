Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’245 0.7%  SPI 18’316 0.6%  Dow 49’495 0.9%  DAX 24’856 1.2%  Euro 0.9279 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’956 1.3%  Gold 4’910 1.6%  Bitcoin 70’729 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7899 -0.7%  Öl 63.9 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Top News
Ausblick: Alcoa verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Ausblick: Ericsson präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Tesla-Aktie unter der Lupe: Die geplatzten Versprechen von CEO Musk - was 2025 nicht eingetreten ist
Nestlé-Aktie: Nach Tod eines Säuglings gibt es eine Strafuntersuchung
Ubisoft-Aktie bricht ein: Neuausrichtung und Spiele-Streichungen belasten Kurs
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

HIAG Immobilien Aktie 23951877 / CH0239518779

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.01.2026 19:00:15

HIAG expects profits to jump in 2025 financial year

HIAG Immobilien
121.13 CHF 1.91%
Kaufen Verkaufen

HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning
HIAG expects profits to jump in 2025 financial year

22-Jan-2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Media information

Media information (PDF)

Basel, 22 January 2026 – HIAG Immobilien Holding AG currently expects its consolidated net profit for the 2025 financial year to be 50% to 55% higher than the previous year's figure (2024 financial year: CHF 75.2 million). The net result should therefore significantly exceed the previous year's figures as well as the market's expectations.

The main reasons for the jump in profits are as follows:

  • Extraordinary success in the transaction segment: Lucrative sales of properties no longer in line with the strategy led to an above-average contribution to earnings of around CHF 18 million before taxes.
  • Positive revaluation effects: Good progress in various project developments resulted in a significant increase in the value of the investment property portfolio before taxes totalling around CHF 50 million.
  • Strong demand for promotional project in Cham: At 56% as at 31 December 2025, the notarisation status for the condominiums in the "Livingstone" condominium project on the Chama site exceeded the expectation communicated at the half-year stage (45%), which was reflected in a correspondingly higher pre-tax profit contribution of around CHF 25 million.

HIAG will publish the detailed annual results for 2025 as planned on 3 March 2026.

 
Contacts
Marco Feusi
Chief Executive Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
marco.feusi@hiag.com		 Stefan Hilber
Chief Financial Officer
T +41 61 606 55 00
stefan.hilber@hiag.com
   
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
T +41 61 606 55 00
E-Mail
www.hiag.com		  
 
Company calendar
3 March 2026 Publication of 2025 Annual Report & 2025 Sustainability Report
23 April 2026 Annual General Meeting
17 August 2026 Publication of 2026 Half-Year Report 

About HIAG
HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with an investment property portfolio worth a total of around CHF 2.0 billion. HIAG's business model covers the entire property value chain of portfolio/asset management, site development and transaction management. We invest in residential, commercial and industrial properties in economically strong Swiss regions, expand the portfolio through development projects and acquisitions, and thus secure stable rental income and a growing dividend base. The transaction business offers attractive potential for profit, and enables effective capital recycling. With this business model, HIAG offers holistic living spaces of the future at its sites for both people and companies, thereby creating economic, ecological and social added value.

Disclaimer
This media information contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media information. The forward looking statements contained in this media information are based on the views and assumptions of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG as of this date and HIAG Immobilien Holding AG does not assume any obligation to update or revise this media information.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG
Aeschenplatz 7
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41 61 606 55 00
Internet: www.hiag.com
ISIN: CH0239518779
Valor: A113S6
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2264800

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2264800  22-Jan-2026 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu HIAG Immobilien AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten