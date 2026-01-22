HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning

HIAG expects profits to jump in 2025 financial year



22-Jan-2026 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR Media information Media information (PDF) Basel, 22 January 2026 – HIAG Immobilien Holding AG currently expects its consolidated net profit for the 2025 financial year to be 50% to 55% higher than the previous year's figure (2024 financial year: CHF 75.2 million). The net result should therefore significantly exceed the previous year's figures as well as the market's expectations. The main reasons for the jump in profits are as follows: Extraordinary success in the transaction segment: Lucrative sales of properties no longer in line with the strategy led to an above-average contribution to earnings of around CHF 18 million before taxes.

Positive revaluation effects: Good progress in various project developments resulted in a significant increase in the value of the investment property portfolio before taxes totalling around CHF 50 million.

Strong demand for promotional project in Cham: At 56% as at 31 December 2025, the notarisation status for the condominiums in the "Livingstone" condominium project on the Chama site exceeded the expectation communicated at the half-year stage (45%), which was reflected in a correspondingly higher pre-tax profit contribution of around CHF 25 million. HIAG will publish the detailed annual results for 2025 as planned on 3 March 2026. Contacts Marco Feusi

www.hiag.com Company calendar 3 March 2026 Publication of 2025 Annual Report & 2025 Sustainability Report 23 April 2026 Annual General Meeting 17 August 2026 Publication of 2026 Half-Year Report About HIAG

HIAG is a leading real estate company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with an investment property portfolio worth a total of around CHF 2.0 billion. HIAG's business model covers the entire property value chain of portfolio/asset management, site development and transaction management. We invest in residential, commercial and industrial properties in economically strong Swiss regions, expand the portfolio through development projects and acquisitions, and thus secure stable rental income and a growing dividend base. The transaction business offers attractive potential for profit, and enables effective capital recycling. With this business model, HIAG offers holistic living spaces of the future at its sites for both people and companies, thereby creating economic, ecological and social added value. Disclaimer

This media information contains forward-looking statements such as projections, forecasts and estimates. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those anticipated in this media information. The forward looking statements contained in this media information are based on the views and assumptions of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG as of this date and HIAG Immobilien Holding AG does not assume any obligation to update or revise this media information.

