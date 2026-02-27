Hawaiian Electric Industries Aktie 938099 / US4198701009
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
28.02.2026 00:02:49
Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc Bottom Line Rises In Q4
(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's earnings totaled $39.61 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $29.16 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $41.29 million or $0.24 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $805.82 million from $799.18 million last year.
Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $39.61 Mln. vs. $29.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $805.82 Mln vs. $799.18 Mln last year.
Nachrichten zu Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.