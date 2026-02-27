Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’014 0.7%  SPI 19’256 0.5%  Dow 48’978 -1.1%  DAX 25’284 0.0%  Euro 0.9085 -0.5%  EStoxx50 6’138 -0.4%  Gold 5’278 1.9%  Bitcoin 50’449 -3.3%  Dollar 0.7694 -0.6%  Öl 72.5 2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
NVIDIA-Aktie fällt trotz Rekordzahlen: Experte erläutert den Kursrückgang
Dell-Aktie klettert deutlich: Starke Quartalsbilanz dank KI-Boom - höhere Dividende
Novartis-Aktie: CEO erntet Lob von Trump für Schaffung von Arbeitsplätzen in den USA
Suche...

Hawaiian Electric Industries Aktie 938099 / US4198701009

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.02.2026 00:02:49

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc Bottom Line Rises In Q4

Hawaiian Electric Industries
13.22 EUR 0.82%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $39.61 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $29.16 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc reported adjusted earnings of $41.29 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $805.82 million from $799.18 million last year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $39.61 Mln. vs. $29.16 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $805.82 Mln vs. $799.18 Mln last year.

Nachrichten zu Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten