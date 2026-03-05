Guidewire Software Aktie 14751919 / US40171V1008
05.03.2026 22:41:02
Guidewire Software Reports Increased Q2 Net Income And Revenue
(RTTNews) - Guidewire Software, Inc. [GWRE] on Thursday reported net income of $60.11 million, or $0.70 per share, for the second quarter ended January 31, 2026, compared with a net loss of $37.28 million, or $0.45 per share, in the same quarter last year. Total revenue for the quarter increased to $359.10 million from $289.48 million a year earlier.
For the six months ended January 31, 2026, the company reported net income of $91.42 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $28.14 million, or $0.34 per share, in the prior-year period.
Revenue for the six-month period rose to $691.73 million from $552.38 million. Subscription and support revenue was the largest contributor, totaling $237.21 million in the quarter. Income from operations improved to $38.44 million from $11.72 million a year earlier.
GWRE is currently trading after hours at $169.73 up 8.89 or 5.53 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
