Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’819 -0.2%  SPI 16’487 -0.2%  Dow 44’174 1.3%  DAX 23’758 1.4%  Euro 0.9350 0.3%  EStoxx50 5’242 1.5%  Gold 3’373 0.3%  Bitcoin 93’106 1.4%  Dollar 0.8080 0.5%  Öl 68.7 -1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526ams-OSRAM137918297Kühne + Nagel International2523886Givaudan1064593Ypsomed1939699
Top News
Ausblick: Opendoor Technologies präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Anleger der Tesla-Aktie machen Druck: Tesla soll über Beteiligung an xAI abstimmen
Buffett-Investment Kraft Heinz mit Milliardenverlust: So könnte es für die Aktie weitergehen
Ausblick: Super Micro Computer präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
NuScale Power-Aktie: Wird NuScale das NVIDIA der Atombranche?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

05.08.2025 04:15:12

Gaga Macau Re-defines Café Culture with Art and Wellness at Galaxy Macau’s Newest Lifestyle Dining Outpost

Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs
4.26 EUR 3.40%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 05/08/2025 / 04:15 CET/CEST

With its signature 'All-Day Chill' the gaga café phenomenon comes to Galaxy Macau, marking outlet number 99 for the Shenzhen-born brand that's quietly redefining contemporary café culture

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 August 2025 - Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort ("Galaxy Macau") today officially opened gaga, the Shenzhen-born dining group's 99th outlet and first-ever non-mainland location, in Macau. In a natural evolution for China's most design-conscious dining collective, gaga's new outpost on Galaxy Promenade is the latest addition to the luxury resort's compelling array of global dining attractions.

658961-gaga-at-Galaxy-Macau-ribb.jpeg
Galaxy Macau today officially opened gaga. (From left) The ceremony was officiated by Mr. Theo Tang, Senior Branding Marketing Director of gaga; Mr. Jason Nandwani, Assistant Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage, Galaxy Entertainment Group; Ms. Nancy Yin, co-partner of gaga; Ms. Camellia Feng, Chief Executive Officer of gaga; Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer — Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Steven Tan, Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage, Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Andy Zhou, Vice President of Front of House Operations of gaga; Mr. Kim Leung, Assistant Vice President of Food and Beverage, Galaxy Entertainment Group.

True to form, gaga enlisted emerging Mainland artists to create site-specific works for the Macau branch that blur the boundaries between gallery and gastropub – in a signature move for gaga, which treats its locations as a hub for artistic expression.

"We're not just serving food, we're curating moments," says Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer, Macau at Galaxy Entertainment Group. "Amid our constellation of 120 culinary destinations at Galaxy Macau, gaga arrives as something altogether unique and considered. This is restorative dining. Curated cuisine. A space where Art, Nature, and Wellness converge on your plate with the elegance of a brushstroke. In a world that moves at breakneck speed, we offer our valued guests the radical act of slowing down, savoring, and reconnecting with what truly sustains us."

658954-gaga-at-Galaxy-Macau-Mr-K.jpeg
Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer — Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group delivered a heartfelt welcome speech at the ceremony.

Since opening in 2010, gaga has become the go-to for the brand's dedicated devotees: gaga "lifestylers". At Galaxy, the space embodies what gaga calls its "Macau vacation" philosophy – a wellness-forward ethos that nourishes mindful respites from urban velocity. The Macau iteration also promises the 'all-day chill' experience that has made the brand indispensable to urbanites seeking what gaga founder, Ms. Camellia Feng, calls "beautiful pauses".

Set within breezy alfresco surrounds, the newly opened gaga café at Galaxy Macau is enhanced by the brand's laidback blend of art, nature, and wellness. The opening ceremony took inspiration from this concept, inviting up-and-coming artists from the Chinese Mainland to a signature 'gaga Table' for sharing sessions and to introduce their artworks – as displayed at gaga Macau, while tapping into gaga's 'art-meets-lifestyle' café culture.

658947-gaga-at-Galaxy-Macau-flor.jpeg
Floral artist Ceng Xi delivered an introduction to the concept behind the table-top floral sets.

The ceremony was officiated by Mr. Kevin Kelley, Chief Operating Officer — Macau of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Steven Tan, Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage, Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Jason Nandwani, Assistant Senior Vice President of Food and Beverage, Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Kim Leung, Assistant Vice President of Food and Beverage, Galaxy Entertainment Group; and Ms. Camellia Feng, Chief Executive Officer of gaga; Ms. Nancy Yin, co-partner of gaga; Mr. Andy Zhou, Vice President of Front of House Operations of gaga; Mr. Andy Zhu, Vice President of Kitchen Operations of gaga, and Mr. Theo Tang, Senior Branding Marketing Director of gaga.

Founded in Shenzhen in 2010, gaga has become a much-loved sanctuary for soulful diners, curious connoisseurs, and urbanites seeking a pause from the bustle of city life. Celebrating food as a medium for connection, relaxation, and joy, gaga is also known for embracing the beauty of nature by crafting distinctive spaces that blur the lines between the urban landscape and the outdoors.

658940-gaga-at-Galaxy-Macau-dish.jpeg
At gaga at Galaxy Macau, diners can look forward to Macau-exclusive specials and collectible merchandise.

The brand's founding ethos of "All-Day Chill" is reflected in its menu, which pays tribute to life's simple pleasures and the notion of enriching lives through food, social bonding, and mindful living. gaga's signature dishes embody its spirit, alongside exclusive dishes and specially designed merchandise – available only in Macau. The menu at gaga also features food and drinks that combine tradition with innovation, such as the Tea Sangria, a refreshing blend of tea and fresh fruit that offers a novel perspective on a timeless beverage. At gaga at Galaxy Macau, diners can also look forward to enjoying 'Macau-exclusive' specials such as Shrimp Paste Seafood Pasta, and Serradura Cake. while highlights include The Full Gaga Brunch, Half Lobster Benedict, Gaga Fruit Tea, Charred 250 Days Grain Fed Black Angus Ribeye, Wagyu Beef Sliders and the Gaga Super Salad.

Following Gaga at Galaxy Macau's grand opening, Galaxy Promenade will unveil a series of spectacular shopping privileges and social media-worthy activities this August — featuring beauty & wellness experience and an exciting fitness pop-up. Guests can also enjoy exclusive privileges at designated athleisure brands and restaurants including gaga, indulging in a one-stop wellness lifestyle experience.

Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavours & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff.

Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.

For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.

225647
News Source: Galaxy Macau

05/08/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com

Nachrichten zu Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Galaxy Entertainment Group LtdShs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Knaller-Aktien 📈im BX Musterportfolio: Interactive Brokers, ING und Wells Fargo mit François Bloch

Drei neue Aktien kommen in das BX Musterportfolio:
✅ Interactive Brokers – US45841N1072
✅ ING Group N.V. – NL0011821202
✅ Wells Fargo & Co – US9497461015

Drei Aktien verlassen das BX Musterportfolio:
❌ SAP – DE0007164600
❌ Intuit Inc – US4612021034
❌ Deutsche Boerse AG – DE0005810055

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wachstum, Dividende, Potenzial: Unsere Top-Bankenaktien für den Aufschwung

Inside Trading & Investment

04.08.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Auf der Schaukelbörse in den August
04.08.25 Marktüberblick: Bayer hebt Prognosen an
03.08.25 Logo WHS Optionen screenen leicht gemacht! So finden Sie die besten Chancen in Sekunden
01.08.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
31.07.25 SAP: Zentraler Cloud-Anbieter für europäische KI-Infrastruktur?
30.07.25 Wachstum, Dividende, Potenzial: Unsere Top-Bankenaktien für den Aufschwung
29.07.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
25.07.25 Nestlé drückt SMI ins Minus
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’260.67 19.65 SXYB8U
Short 12’505.92 13.95 BUJS6U
Short 13’010.77 8.70 B1LSOU
SMI-Kurs: 11’818.63 04.08.2025 17:31:01
Long 11’308.57 19.98 BZ9S1U
Long 11’045.20 13.87 BAOSEU
Long 10’581.00 9.00 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
"Grosse Wende!" - Insider packt aus: Tesla vor dem Umbruch
Das Ende des Bärenmarktes? Ein Zeichen für die Aktienmarkt-Erholung
Nach US-Zollhammer: US-Börsen schliessen erholt -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX geht deutlich stärker aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester - Nikkei tiefrot
DroneShield-Aktie: Analyst ändert Einstufung nach Juli-Rally
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie schwach: Kraft Heinz kostet Warren Buffetts Investmentgigant Milliarden
Figma-Aktie startet fulminant an der Börse - Hoffnung auf neue IPO-Welle mit diesen Tech-Firmen
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon wird am Nachmittag ausgebremst
BYD-Aktie unter Druck: Wachstumsdelle macht Anleger nervös - droht jetzt der Absturz?
BioNTech-Aktie gefragt: BioNTech verdoppelt Umsatz - Verluste werden kleiner

Top-Rankings

KW 31: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 31: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 31: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}