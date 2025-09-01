GEG Unveils New Office in Singapore Marking a Landmark Advance for its International Growth Strategy



MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 September 2025 - In a landmark move to deepen regional ties and expand its international footprint, Galaxy Entertainment Group (hereinafter as "GEG") proudly announces the opening of a new overseas office in Singapore. This strategic initiative marks a new chapter in GEG's growth trajectory and underscores its commitment to promoting Macau as the "World Centre of Tourism and Leisure" to a broader audience across Southeast Asia.



Representatives from Galaxy Entertainment Group including Mr. Elmen Lee, Director of Integrated Resort Services; Mr. Benedict Wan, Executive Vice President of Business Development; and other members of GEG management gathered at the gala dinner to toast the success of GEG's landmark new office.

Singapore, one of Asia's most vibrant and cosmopolitan countries, has long been a key source market for Macau. The new office, located in the heart of Singapore's Central Business District, will serve as a dedicated hub to enhance connections with the Singaporean business community, as well as showcasing to Singapore and the broader Southeast Asian Region Macau's dynamic evolving tourism landscape—highlighting its rich cultural heritage, luxury hospitality, and increasingly diverse world-class leisure and entertainment experience offering.



Hong Kong celebrities Kenneth Ma and Elaine Yiu took to the stage at the dinner, offering spectacular performances – contributing to a glittering Galaxy of stars.

The opening of Galaxy's Lion City office is closely aligned with the Macao SAR Government's vision to diversify tourism offerings and expand visitor demographics. Through its ramped-up Singapore presence, GEG aims to curate bespoke travel experiences tailored to the preferences of Singaporean and regional travelers, ensuring seamless journeys from planning to arrival.



GEG's new office will support tourism, meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) inquiries, reinforcing its role as a versatile hospitality leader and a trusted partner for business tourism.



In addition, GEG's Singapore office reflects the Group's forward-thinking approach to innovation, customer-centricity, and regional collaboration. It also signals GEG's intent to enhance brand visibility and foster meaningful connections with travelers and stakeholders across Asia.



To celebrate the grand opening, GEG hosted an elegant gala dinner at JW Marriott Singapore, welcoming distinguished guests, business partners, and media representatives. Mr. Elmen Lee, Director of Integrated Resort Services at GEG, introduced to the guests the Group's three flagship properties in Macau—Galaxy Macau™ and Galaxy International Convention Center, Broadway Macau™, and StarWorld Hotel.



Mr. Lee remarked, "Singapore has always been an important source market for Macau. The taste and sophistication of Singaporean travelers naturally align with Macau's experiential tourism offering. We firmly believe that Galaxy Entertainment Group's diverse offerings will attract more Singaporean visitors to visit us and explore more. In support of the Macao SAR Government's vision to promote tourism diversification, Galaxy Entertainment Group is continuing to expand its international visitor base to inject more vitality into Macau."



Galaxy Macau, Broadway Macau, and StarWorld Hotel bring together luxurious accommodations, award-winning dining, premium shopping, and world-class entertainment facilities; each with its own unique character. With Galaxy Macau home to nine of the world's leading luxury hospitality brands under one roof, catering to the diverse needs of international travelers; the Galaxy trio collectively showcases the excellence of Macau's hospitality industry.



GEG looks forward to cementing lasting relationships in Singapore and contributing to the continued growth and diversification of Macau's tourism industry.



Galaxy Macau™ Integrated Resort

As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com,www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.



