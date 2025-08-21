Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
21.08.2025 18:09:55

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.69 EUR 0.60%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

21-Aug-2025 / 17:09 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

21 August 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

21 August 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

218,406

Highest price paid per share:

151.80p

Lowest price paid per share:

149.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

150.5854p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 308,161,712 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (308,161,712) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

150.5854p

218,406

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

80000

151.60

09:15:43

00350337025TRLO1

XLON

523

151.60

09:19:30

00350340822TRLO1

XLON

21

151.20

09:19:31

00350340832TRLO1

XLON

490

151.20

09:19:31

00350340833TRLO1

XLON

536

150.80

09:49:42

00350364192TRLO1

XLON

605

151.20

09:49:42

00350364193TRLO1

XLON

137

151.40

10:13:34

00350380847TRLO1

XLON

307

151.40

10:13:34

00350380848TRLO1

XLON

127

151.20

10:13:34

00350380849TRLO1

XLON

418

151.20

10:13:34

00350380850TRLO1

XLON

210

151.60

10:15:12

00350382212TRLO1

XLON

316

151.60

10:15:12

00350382213TRLO1

XLON

342

151.60

10:15:12

00350382214TRLO1

XLON

544

151.40

10:17:35

00350384090TRLO1

XLON

515

151.80

10:31:00

00350394968TRLO1

XLON

39

151.60

10:31:11

00350395940TRLO1

XLON

464

151.60

10:31:11

00350395941TRLO1

XLON

533

151.40

11:24:40

00350420014TRLO1

XLON

506

150.80

11:24:40

00350420015TRLO1

XLON

507

151.00

11:25:05

00350420019TRLO1

XLON

497

151.00

11:26:14

00350420037TRLO1

XLON

532

151.00

11:28:56

00350420106TRLO1

XLON

794

151.40

11:28:56

00350420107TRLO1

XLON

497

151.20

11:31:01

00350420184TRLO1

XLON

543

151.40

11:31:17

00350420190TRLO1

XLON

140

151.60

11:31:17

00350420191TRLO1

XLON

245

151.60

11:31:17

00350420192TRLO1

XLON

501

151.60

11:35:15

00350420297TRLO1

XLON

505

151.40

11:35:15

00350420298TRLO1

XLON

497

151.60

11:35:15

00350420299TRLO1

XLON

327

151.20

11:40:15

00350420398TRLO1

XLON

179

151.20

11:40:15

00350420399TRLO1

XLON

270

151.40

11:57:24

00350420785TRLO1

XLON

72

151.60

11:57:24

00350420786TRLO1

XLON

441

151.60

11:57:24

00350420787TRLO1

XLON

316

151.60

11:57:24

00350420788TRLO1

XLON

506

151.40

12:03:19

00350420968TRLO1

XLON

513

151.20

12:03:38

00350420976TRLO1

XLON

509

150.80

12:45:00

00350422014TRLO1

XLON

358

151.00

12:45:00

00350422015TRLO1

XLON

535

150.40

12:45:00

00350422016TRLO1

XLON

198

150.60

12:45:00

00350422017TRLO1

XLON

4

150.60

12:45:00

00350422018TRLO1

XLON

333

150.60

12:45:00

00350422019TRLO1

XLON

119

150.80

12:45:00

00350422020TRLO1

XLON

825

150.80

12:45:00

00350422021TRLO1

XLON

536

150.20

12:45:00

00350422022TRLO1

XLON

24846

150.00

12:45:00

00350422023TRLO1

XLON

1324

149.80

12:45:00

00350422024TRLO1

XLON

536

149.80

12:45:00

00350422025TRLO1

XLON

818

149.80

12:45:00

00350422026TRLO1

XLON

501

149.60

12:45:03

00350422029TRLO1

XLON

2203

150.00

13:06:01

00350422768TRLO1

XLON

460

150.00

13:06:01

00350422769TRLO1

XLON

532

150.00

13:06:01

00350422770TRLO1

XLON

517

149.60

13:06:07

00350422771TRLO1

XLON

509

149.40

13:20:03

00350423145TRLO1

XLON

513

149.00

13:28:56

00350423437TRLO1

XLON

497

149.60

13:45:32

00350424098TRLO1

XLON

85

149.40

13:54:22

00350424304TRLO1

XLON

526

149.60

14:12:49

00350424941TRLO1

XLON

528

149.40

14:12:49

00350424942TRLO1

XLON

529

149.40

14:18:56

00350425214TRLO1

XLON

497

149.20

14:43:42

00350426276TRLO1

XLON

497

149.20

14:43:42

00350426277TRLO1

XLON

496

149.20

14:43:42

00350426278TRLO1

XLON

179

149.00

14:44:19

00350426288TRLO1

XLON

840

149.00

14:44:19

00350426289TRLO1

XLON

1000

149.80

15:20:27

00350428579TRLO1

XLON

78972

149.80

15:40:51

00350429588TRLO1

XLON

495

150.00

15:43:27

00350429710TRLO1

XLON

507

150.00

15:43:37

00350429717TRLO1

XLON

529

149.80

15:52:48

00350430187TRLO1

XLON

499

149.80

16:14:00

00350431563TRLO1

XLON

534

149.60

16:14:34

00350431610TRLO1

XLON

505

149.40

16:14:34

00350431611TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 399578
EQS News ID: 2187274

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

