29.07.2025 18:01:55

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings
1.53 EUR -0.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

29-Jul-2025 / 17:01 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

29 July 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

29 July 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

41,461

Highest price paid per share:

137.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

135.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

136.3546p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,111,473 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,111,473) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

136.3546p

 41,461

 

Individual information:

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

550

137.40

09:04:32

00346731226TRLO1

XLON

206

137.00

09:04:46

00346731354TRLO1

XLON

6

137.40

09:18:55

00346739955TRLO1

XLON

1092

137.00

09:31:20

00346748312TRLO1

XLON

545

137.00

09:31:20

00346748313TRLO1

XLON

3000

137.20

09:31:20

00346748314TRLO1

XLON

333

137.00

09:31:47

00346748623TRLO1

XLON

710

137.00

09:32:02

00346748793TRLO1

XLON

660

137.00

09:33:02

00346749097TRLO1

XLON

61

137.00

09:33:02

00346749098TRLO1

XLON

272

137.00

09:34:02

00346749459TRLO1

XLON

380

137.00

09:34:02

00346749460TRLO1

XLON

449

137.40

10:01:07

00346759019TRLO1

XLON

1135

137.00

10:01:07

00346759020TRLO1

XLON

568

136.60

10:11:33

00346764752TRLO1

XLON

568

136.60

10:11:35

00346764765TRLO1

XLON

584

136.60

10:58:56

00346798913TRLO1

XLON

1097

136.20

12:49:32

00346804145TRLO1

XLON

1097

136.40

12:49:32

00346804146TRLO1

XLON

177

136.40

13:00:06

00346804757TRLO1

XLON

578

136.00

13:00:06

00346804758TRLO1

XLON

1116

136.80

13:22:39

00346805687TRLO1

XLON

1656

136.60

13:38:58

00346806393TRLO1

XLON

165

136.60

13:43:17

00346806576TRLO1

XLON

575

136.60

13:54:13

00346806949TRLO1

XLON

368

136.60

14:31:12

00346809485TRLO1

XLON

195

136.60

14:31:12

00346809486TRLO1

XLON

544

136.60

14:42:04

00346810264TRLO1

XLON

81

136.80

14:42:14

00346810271TRLO1

XLON

581

136.60

14:52:27

00346811374TRLO1

XLON

476

136.60

14:53:05

00346811418TRLO1

XLON

79

136.60

14:53:05

00346811419TRLO1

XLON

363

136.40

14:55:49

00346811636TRLO1

XLON

192

136.40

14:55:49

00346811637TRLO1

XLON

472

136.60

14:58:41

00346811829TRLO1

XLON

1093

136.60

14:58:41

00346811830TRLO1

XLON

204

136.60

14:58:41

00346811831TRLO1

XLON

560

136.60

15:09:03

00346812664TRLO1

XLON

559

136.60

15:09:03

00346812665TRLO1

XLON

3200

136.60

15:21:30

00346813582TRLO1

XLON

558

136.40

15:27:29

00346814089TRLO1

XLON

576

136.40

15:29:22

00346814286TRLO1

XLON

561

136.40

15:29:28

00346814290TRLO1

XLON

536

136.20

15:30:09

00346814336TRLO1

XLON

540

136.00

15:48:18

00346815903TRLO1

XLON

540

136.00

15:48:34

00346815919TRLO1

XLON

145

136.00

15:48:54

00346815934TRLO1

XLON

177

136.00

15:49:14

00346815950TRLO1

XLON

155

136.00

15:49:17

00346815956TRLO1

XLON

346

135.80

15:55:12

00346816423TRLO1

XLON

194

135.80

15:59:34

00346816752TRLO1

XLON

346

135.80

15:59:34

00346816753TRLO1

XLON

1089

135.80

15:59:41

00346816758TRLO1

XLON

196

135.60

16:00:06

00346816822TRLO1

XLON

348

135.60

16:00:27

00346816849TRLO1

XLON

1

135.60

16:00:27

00346816850TRLO1

XLON

196

135.60

16:00:27

00346816851TRLO1

XLON

571

135.60

16:00:44

00346816884TRLO1

XLON

23

135.40

16:07:48

00346817570TRLO1

XLON

1120

135.60

16:08:30

00346817623TRLO1

XLON

1097

135.60

16:08:44

00346817633TRLO1

XLON

500

135.60

16:08:52

00346817645TRLO1

XLON

611

135.60

16:08:52

00346817646TRLO1

XLON

1098

135.40

16:09:03

00346817659TRLO1

XLON

583

135.20

16:09:58

00346817720TRLO1

XLON

4

135.00

16:10:52

00346817793TRLO1

XLON

500

135.20

16:13:48

00346817968TRLO1

XLON

57

135.20

16:13:48

00346817969TRLO1

XLON

4

135.20

16:13:48

00346817970TRLO1

XLON

1121

135.20

16:17:57

00346818278TRLO1

XLON

3

135.00

16:17:57

00346818279TRLO1

XLON

1

135.00

16:17:57

00346818280TRLO1

XLON

557

135.00

16:17:57

00346818281TRLO1

XLON

560

135.00

16:17:57

00346818282TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 397311
EQS News ID: 2176388

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

