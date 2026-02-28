Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’014 0.7%  SPI 19’256 0.5%  Dow 48’978 -1.1%  DAX 25’284 0.0%  Euro 0.9085 -0.5%  EStoxx50 6’138 -0.4%  Gold 5’278 1.9%  Bitcoin 50’449 -3.3%  Dollar 0.7694 -0.6%  Öl 72.5 2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Ausblick: Berkshire Hathaway gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
Webinar: Schluss mit K.O.-Kriterien - Warum Sortieren das neue Filtern ist
Aktien oder Anleihen - Diese Strategie zahlt sich für Anleger aus
KW 9: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Umfangreiche Verkäufe: In diese US-Aktie hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q4 investiert
Suche...

Ascendis Pharma Aktie 26912602 / US04351P1012

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

28.02.2026 05:37:27

FDA Grants Accelerated Approval To Ascendis Pharma's YUVIWEL For Achondroplasia In Children

Ascendis Pharma
197.00 EUR 1.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval for YUVIWEL (navepegritide; developed as TransCon CNP), the first and only once-weekly treatment indicated to increase linear growth in children aged two years and older with achondroplasia who have open epiphyses. YUVIWEL is also the only therapy to provide continuous systemic exposure to CNP over the weekly dosing interval. Continued approval for this indication, which was based on improvements in annualized growth velocity (AGV), may depend on verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

Achondroplasia is a rare genetic condition that causes skeletal dysplasia and can lead to muscular, neurological, and cardiorespiratory complications. YUVIWEL, a prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP), is administered once weekly and designed to provide continuous exposure of active CNP to receptors throughout the body, counteracting the overactive FGFR3 signaling that drives achondroplasia.

The FDA's decision was based on its review of the clinical package for TransCon CNP submitted with Ascendis' New Drug Application. This included safety and efficacy data from three randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trials, along with up to three years of open-label extension data. The pivotal ApproaCH Trial results were published in JAMA Pediatrics.

Ascendis expects to make YUVIWEL available to prescribing physicians in the United States in the early part of the second quarter of 2026. The company also plans to launch patient services through its Ascendis Signature Access Program (A.S.A.P.), offering support for treatment navigation and financial assistance programs for eligible patients.

With this approval, the FDA also issued a Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher (PRV), which grants priority review to a subsequent drug application that would not otherwise qualify. This program is designed to encourage the development of new drugs and biologics for rare pediatric diseases.

ASND closed Friday's regular trading session at $233.50, reflecting a gain of $4.51 or 1.97%. In after-hours trading, the stock continued its upward momentum, rising to $243.00, an increase of $9.50 or +4.07%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.