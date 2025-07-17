|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
17.07.2025 14:29:33
EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)
Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
10. Other explanatory remarks:
Date
17.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HUGO BOSS AG
|Holy-Allee 3
|72555 Metzingen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hugoboss.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2171296 17.07.2025 CET/CEST
|14.07.25
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.07.25
|HUGO BOSS Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.07.25
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.06.25
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.06.25
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.07.25
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.06.25
|HUGO BOSS Add
|Baader Bank
|23.06.25
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.06.25
|HUGO BOSS Buy
|Warburg Research
|16.06.25
|HUGO BOSS Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
