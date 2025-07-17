Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
17.07.2025 14:29:33

EQS-PVR: HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

HUGO BOSS
38.36 CHF -0.09%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: HUGO BOSS AG
HUGO BOSS AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

17.07.2025 / 14:29 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: HUGO BOSS AG
Street: Holy-Allee 3
Postal code: 72555
City: Metzingen
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900LFVU534EBRXD13

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Legal entity: Jane Street Group, LLC
City of registered office, country: Dover, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
04 Jul 2025

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 1.84 % 5.43 % 7.27 % 70400000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1PHFF7 0 1295498 0.00 % 1.84 %
US4445601069 0 1355 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 1296853 1.84 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Long Call Option 19/09/2025 2855000 4.06 %
Long Call Option 19/12/2025 5600 0.01 %
Long Call Option 18/07/2025 500 0.00 %
Long Call Option 15/08/2025 100 0.00 %
    Total 2861200 4.06 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Single Stock Future 19/09/2025 Cash 400000 0.57 %
Short Put Option 19/12/2025 Physical 1300 0.00 %
Short Put Option 18/07/2025 Physical 500 0.00 %
Short Put Option 19/09/2025 Physical 400 0.00 %
Equity Swap 18/11/2026 Cash 526758 0.75 %
Equity Contract for Difference Cash 36204 0.05 %
      Total 965162 1.37 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
Jane Street Group, LLC % % %
Jane Street Europe Limited % % %
- % % %
Jane Street Group, LLC % % %
Jane Street Capital, LLC % % %
- % % %
Jane Street Group, LLC % % %
JSOH, LLC % % %
JSOIN (BVI), Ltd % 5.24 % 6.66 %
- % % %
Jane Street Group, LLC % % %
Jane Street Global Trading, LLC % % %
- % % %
Jane Street Group, LLC % % %
Jane Street Singapore Pte Limited % % %
- % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
16 Jul 2025


17.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: HUGO BOSS AG
Holy-Allee 3
72555 Metzingen
Germany
Internet: www.hugoboss.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2171296  17.07.2025 CET/CEST

