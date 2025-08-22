|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|
22.08.2025 08:00:04
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG: H1 figures show significant increase in GMV, sales, and profit
|
EQS-News: The Platform Group AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
The Platform Group AG: H1 figures show significant increase in GMV, sales, and profit
Profit performance in the first half of 2025 was positive and exceeded expectations of the Board of Directors: Adjusted EBITDA rose by 89.6% to EUR 33.3 million in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024: EUR 17.6 million). Reported EBITDA reached EUR 43.7 million (H1 2024: EUR 30.0 million). Consolidated net income amounted to EUR 33.3 million (H1 2024: EUR 18.8 million), which corresponds to earnings per share of EUR 1.55 (H1 2024: EUR 1.09 per share). There were no gains or losses from discontinued operations in the first half of 2025.
Segment Consumer Goods
In view of the successful business development in the first half of 2025, the acquisitions made so far in 2025, the strong organic growth, and the increased number of partners, the Board of Directors of The Platform Group AG raised the forecast for sales, operating result, and number of partners on 31 July 2025. The Board of Directors confirms the forecast for the 2025 financial year that was raised in July.
Gross merchandise volume (GMV) is expected to increase to EUR 1.3 billion, while net sales are expected to rise to between EUR 715 million and EUR 735 million. Driven by positive earnings trend, the successful expansion of the Optics & Hearing segment, and the impact of the cost and efficiency program implemented, the Management Board anticipates adjusted EBITDA to increase to between EUR 54 million and EUR 58 million in fiscal year 2025. The number of partners is expected to rise to over 16,500. The debt ratio will be in the range of 1.5-2.3.
The Group’s medium-term planning , which relates to the 2026 financial year, was adjusted on 31 July 2025 in light of the positive earnings contributions from the acquisitions made to date and the Group’s organic growth. The Board of Directors of The Platform Group AG expects to be able to achieve a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of EUR 1.6 billion, sales of at least EUR 860 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of between 7.5% and 10% for the 2026 fiscal year.
The Platform Group’s objective is to generate high operating cash flow. Acquired companies are an important factor here, as The Platform Group’s acquisition strategy is based on acquiring and integrating profitable companies.
The Platform Group pursues the objective of a conservative financing strategy. This includes an upper limit on debt and a broad financing base consisting of long-term bank loans, equity, and a bond.
For the 2025 and 2026 financial years, a gearing ratio of between 1.5 and 2.3 is envisaged. The gearing ratio is defined as adjusted EBITDA in relation to net financial debt (excluding lease liabilities).
CEO Dr. Dominik Benner and CFO Bjoern Minnier will explain the unaudited results for the first half of 2025 in a webcast presentation today, 22 August 2025, at 10.00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.
Please register in good time for participation at:
The Platform Group – Earnings Call H1 2025.
On the same day at 11.00 CEST, the Company will host an additional Q&A call to give investors, analysts, and media the opportunity to ask questions about the business model and current developments. The presentation will be held in English.
Please register in good time to participate in the additional Q&A Call/Webcast:
The Platform Group – Q&A Call.
The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 27 industries with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms and luxury fashion. The Group has 19 locations across Europe and is headquartered in Düsseldorf. In 2024, sales of EUR 525 million was realized with an operating result (EBITDA adjusted) of EUR 33 million.
Investor Relations
22.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Platform Group AG
|Schloss Elbroich, Am Falder 4
|40589 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@the-platform-group.com
|Internet:
|https://the-platform-group.com/
|ISIN:
|DE000A2QEFA1
|WKN:
|A2QEFA
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2187300
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2187300 22.08.2025 CET/CEST