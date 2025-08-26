EQS-News: Netfonds AG reports significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2025

EQS-News: Netfonds AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

Netfonds AG reports significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2025



26.08.2025 / 17:42 CET/CEST

Netfonds AG reports significant increase in revenue and earnings in the first half of 2025



Hamburg, 26 August 2025 – Netfonds AG (ISIN: DE000A1MME74), a leading platform in the German financial industry, generated net revenues of EUR 22.7 million in the first half of 2025 (H1 2024: EUR 20.9 million). This represents an increase of 9.1% compared to the first half of the previous year. Consolidated group revenue amounted to EUR 122.3 million (H1 2024: EUR 112.5 million), up 8.7% on the same period of the previous year.



In terms of earnings, the Netfonds Group's EBITDA for the first half of 2025 was EUR 4.8 million, up 61.2% on the previous year's figure of EUR 3.0 million. This resulted in an EBITDA margin / net revenue of 21.0% in the reporting period. EBIT increased by more than 48% and totalled EUR 2.6 million (H1 2024: EUR 1.8 million).



Cumulative assets as the basis for recurring income in the investment segment reached EUR 29.9 billion in the first half of the year (H1 2024: EUR 26.2 billion). At the beginning of the current quarter, EUR 30.0 billion was reached for the first time, marking a new all-time high.



Current company development



With growth of almost 10% compared with the same period last year, the momentum of the investment business formed the basis for the successful first half of the year. The investment division of the Netfonds Group and the regulatory business of NFS Netfonds also recorded a significant increase in assets under administration and management in the first half of 2025. Our digital finfire platform for strategy portfolios also contributed significantly to this good result with growth of approximately EUR 300 million. In wealth and asset management, the Netfonds Group already had around EUR 4.5 billion as of June 30, 2025. The Netfonds insurance division also performed highly positively in the first half of the year.



Forecast for the remainder of the financial year



In light of the business performance in the first half of the year, the Management Board confirms its business forecast for the full year 2025. Netfonds currently forecasts gross revenue of over EUR 260 million and net revenue of between EUR 52 and 54 million. EBITDA is expected to be between EUR 12.0 and 13.5 million, with an EBITDA margin / net revenue of over 20%.



The key figures for the first half of 2025 were as follows:

in EUR million H1 2025 H1 2024 Development Gross consolidated revenue 122.3 112.5 +8.7% Net consolidated revenue 22.7 20.9 +9.1% EBITDA 4.8 3.0 +61.2% EBITDA margin / net revenue 21.0% 14.3% +6.7pp EBIT 2.6 1.8 +48.6% EBT 2.0 1.7 +18.4% Assets under administration 29,900 26,200 +14.1%

On 27 August 2025 at 11:00 a.m. (CEST), Peer Reichelt, CFO of Netfonds, will present additional information at the 14th Hamburg Investor Days. You can participate digitally via the following link.



https://www.appairtime.com/event/0e9a9aaa-02f2-47a9-b244-093af4bdf9db

Further information on the Netfonds Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at



Netfonds AG

Heidenkampsweg 73

20097 Hamburg

Germany



Investor Relations

Philip Angrabeit

Phone: +49 40 822 267 142

Email: pangrabeit@netfonds.de



About the Netfonds Group

