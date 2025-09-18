Netfonds Aktie 43537847 / DE000A1MME74
18.09.2025 09:30:53
EQS-News: Netfonds starts activation of the comparit comparison calculator in finfire
|
EQS-News: Netfonds AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
PRESS RELEASE
Netfonds starts activation of the comparit comparison calculator in finfire
Hamburg, 18 September 2025 – Netfonds AG (ISIN: DE000A1MME74) is gradually launching the comparison calculator from cpit comparit GmbH on its in-house 360-degree advisory platform finfire. The powerful tool will be made available to sales partners in stages and marks another milestone in increasing efficiency in the consultation and processing of insurance and pension products.
Initially, the comparison calculator can be used to determine tariffs for occupational disability, term life and motor insurance, as well as pension products of the first and third tiers. The seamless transfer of customer and contract data combined with the automated return of application data significantly reduces manual steps and increases process speed.
Additional extensions for the comparit comparison tools are already in development and will in future also cover personal property and health insurance. The first versions of these new modules are expected to be available in early 2026.
"As one of the leading platform providers in the German insurance broker market, our aim is to provide our partners with independent comparison solutions at the highest technical level. By integrating the comparit comparison calculator into finfire, and as one of the initiators of this idea, we are sending a clear signal: we want to grow together with the market and equip our consultants the best digital tools for future-proof consulting," says Andre Baalhorn, Member of the Executive Board of NVS Netfonds Versicherungsservice AG.
Through this integration, Netfonds once again positions itself as a pioneer in digital consulting solutions in financial and insurance distribution, thereby strengthening the bond between advisers, Netfonds and insurance companies on a technical level.
---
Further information on the Netfonds Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at www.netfonds.de and www.netfonds-group.com.
Netfonds AG
Heidenkampsweg 73
20097 Hamburg
Germany
Press Contact
Philip Angrabeit
Tel.: +49 40 822 267 142
Email: pangrabeit@netfonds.de
About the Netfonds Group
The Netfonds Group is a leading platform for administration, consulting and regulation for the German financial industry. Under the finfire brand, the company provides its customers and partners with a cloud-based technology platform for the complete processing and administration of business transactions. Nenfonds customers thus benefit from one of the most advanced software solutions on the market, which significantly simplifies the consulting process, makes it secure and enables target group-specific consulting. Netfonds AG shares are listed on the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange and can be traded via XETRA.
18.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Netfonds AG
|Heidenkampsweg 73
|20097 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 40 822267 0
|E-mail:
|info@netfonds.de
|Internet:
|www.netfonds.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1MME74
|WKN:
|A1MME7
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich (m:access), Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2198152
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2198152 18.09.2025 CET/CEST
