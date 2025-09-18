EQS-News: Netfonds starts activation of the comparit comparison calculator in finfire

EQS-News: Netfonds AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

Hamburg, 18 September 2025 – Netfonds AG (ISIN: DE000A1MME74) is gradually launching the comparison calculator from cpit comparit GmbH on its in-house 360-degree advisory platform finfire. The powerful tool will be made available to sales partners in stages and marks another milestone in increasing efficiency in the consultation and processing of insurance and pension products.



Initially, the comparison calculator can be used to determine tariffs for occupational disability, term life and motor insurance, as well as pension products of the first and third tiers. The seamless transfer of customer and contract data combined with the automated return of application data significantly reduces manual steps and increases process speed.



Additional extensions for the comparit comparison tools are already in development and will in future also cover personal property and health insurance. The first versions of these new modules are expected to be available in early 2026.



"As one of the leading platform providers in the German insurance broker market, our aim is to provide our partners with independent comparison solutions at the highest technical level. By integrating the comparit comparison calculator into finfire, and as one of the initiators of this idea, we are sending a clear signal: we want to grow together with the market and equip our consultants the best digital tools for future-proof consulting," says Andre Baalhorn, Member of the Executive Board of NVS Netfonds Versicherungsservice AG.



Through this integration, Netfonds once again positions itself as a pioneer in digital consulting solutions in financial and insurance distribution, thereby strengthening the bond between advisers, Netfonds and insurance companies on a technical level.



---



Further information on the Netfonds Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at



Netfonds AG

Heidenkampsweg 73

20097 Hamburg

Germany



Press Contact

Philip Angrabeit

Tel.: +49 40 822 267 142

Email: pangrabeit@netfonds.de



About the Netfonds Group

