Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’124 -0.1%  SPI 18’041 -0.1%  Dow 47’952 0.1%  DAX 24’249 0.2%  Euro 0.9313 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’748 0.1%  Gold 4’327 -0.1%  Bitcoin 69’939 3.0%  Dollar 0.7951 0.1%  Öl 59.7 0.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Alphabet A29798540Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Nike-Aktie unter Druck: Umsatzplus reicht enttäuschten Anlegern nicht aus
Kurssprung bei BioNTech-Aktie bleibt aus: CureVac-Deal überzeugt Anleger offenbar nicht
Nestlé-Aktie schwächer: Konzern trennt sich ab 2026 von seinem Wassergeschäft
Quanten-Sprung an der Börse: Steht den Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. 2026 eine neue Rally bevor?
Bechtle-Aktie gewinnt: Cloud-Kooperation mit Deutscher Telekom
Suche...

NAKIKI Aktie 117180160 / DE000WNDL300

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

19.12.2025 11:34:43

EQS-News: Nakiki SE publishes preliminary financial information for the short fiscal year 2024

NAKIKI
0.43 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: NAKIKI SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Nakiki SE publishes preliminary financial information for the short fiscal year 2024

19.12.2025 / 11:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nakiki SE publishes preliminary financial information for the short fiscal year 2024
 

Frankfurt, December 19, 2025 – Nakiki SE has published preliminary, unaudited financial information (income statement, balance sheet, cash flow statement) for the short fiscal year 2024 (April 3, 2024 to December 31, 2024) on nakikifinance.com. The financial statements are currently in final coordination with the auditor.

The short fiscal year 2024 was the first reporting year following the termination of the insolvency proceedings of the predecessor company. Accordingly, the comparability of the financial figures and other information is very limited. The focus of developments during the reporting year was stabilization and restructuring: the objective was to maintain the listed shell in the regulated market while at the same time laying the foundation for a viable, sustainable new business model. The Company’s Management Board and Supervisory Board were reconstituted.

Andreas Wegerich, CEO of Nakiki SE since May 2024: “The reorganization of the Company, including the resolution of legacy issues, as well as the preparation of financial statements have taken more time and tied up more resources than we originally planned. All the more important is the fact that we are now on a stable footing and able to act. We currently see a good window to acquire the first Bitcoin—particularly because the market environment is not defined by an all-time high—while, in parallel, building a sustainably successful business model around our Bitcoin treasury strategy.”

ABOUT NAKIKI
Nakiki SE is a German publicly traded company based in Frankfurt am Main. Nakiki is currently strategically positioning itself to become Germany's first “pure” Bitcoin treasury company—i.e., a company whose core balance sheet consists of long-term Bitcoin holdings as treasury assets.

Contact for inquiries:
Phone: +49 40 285 304 23-0
Email: info@nakikifinance.com

NAKIKI SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt am Main

Commercial register: AG Frankfurt am Main, HRB: 137473
WKN: WNDL30
ISIN: DE000WNDL300


19.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Nakiki SE
Hanauer Landstr. 204
60314 Frankfurt on the Main
Germany
E-mail: info@nakikifinance.com
Internet: https://nakikifinance.com/
ISIN: DE000WNDL300, DE000WNDL318, DE000A460N46
WKN: WNDL30, WNDL31, A460N
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2249258

 
End of News EQS News Service

2249258  19.12.2025 CET/CEST