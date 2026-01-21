Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
LIG Assets Aktie 11549051 / US50187X1072

21.01.2026 15:34:31

EQS-News: LIG Assets, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Limestone Aggregates Property in Northwest Florida

EQS-News: Lig Assets, Inc. / Key word(s): Manufacturing
LIG Assets, Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Limestone Aggregates Property in Northwest Florida

21.01.2026 / 15:34 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MARIANNA, FLORIDA - January 21, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - LIG Assets, Inc. (OTCQB: LIGA) (“LIG” or the “Company”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a tract of land in Northwest Florida for the purpose of mining limestone aggregates and high-quality, ultra-pure calcium carbonate. This announcement follows a previously disclosed letter of intent executed several months ago.

The mining property is located in Florida’s northern panhandle and is expected to support the production of construction aggregates, including road base materials, as well as agricultural lime (“ag-lime”), which is used to reduce soil acidity. The site also presents future potential for expansion into the ultra-pure calcium carbonate market, which serves a broad range of medical, agricultural, and industrial applications. These end uses include antacids and calcium supplements, construction materials, paper and paint products, and common consumer goods such as toothpaste, cleaning agents, and food additives.

In connection with the transaction, LIG Assets has transferred $500,000 to the seller to secure exclusive rights to the entire acreage. Additional details regarding the transaction will be disclosed at a later date.

Allan Gillis, Chief Executive Officer of LIG Assets, stated, “We would have preferred to delay issuing a press release, as this transaction remains fluid and there is much more to come. However, current regulations require the disclosure of material events within four days, which necessitated this announcement.”

The acquisition represents a significant milestone in LIG Assets’ strategic diversification efforts and expands the Company’s portfolio across the agriculture, construction, and industrial markets.

About LIG Assets, Inc.

LIG Assets, Inc. is a publicly held global conglomerate focused on the strategic acquisition of, and partnerships with, middle-market industrial companies. Since the management of LIG Assets transitioned in April 2017, LIGA has successfully generated almost $25 million in deposited revenues, and looks forward to this new chapter.

LIGA is streamlining operations, leveraging new sales partnerships and joint ventures, pursuing an asset acquisition strategy, and targeting positive operational cash flow in 2026, positioning itself for potential uplisting to a minimum of QB and/or QX status.

Corporate Communications: Contact Data

Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

LIG Assets, Inc.
Telephone: (833) 544-2466 / (833) LIGAHOMES
Facebook @ www.Facebook.com/ligahomes
Twitter @ https://twitter.com/ligassets

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings on file at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/LIGA/overview

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com


News Source: Lig Assets, Inc.

21.01.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Lig Assets, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US50187X1072
EQS News ID: 2263866

 
End of News EQS News Service

2263866  21.01.2026 CET/CEST

