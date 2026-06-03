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IBU-tec Aktie 36167913 / DE000A0XYHT5

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03.06.2026 08:47:33

EQS-News: IBU-tec receives major order in the battery services segment

IBU-tec
14.83 CHF 3.09%
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EQS-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IBU-tec receives major order in the battery services segment

03.06.2026 / 08:47 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


IBU-tec receives major order in the battery services segment

  • Development of anode battery material at industrial scale for a major international corporation
  • Order volume in the lower single-digit million euro range to be recognized as revenue in 2026
  • Further strengthens Western battery value chains and reinforces IBU-tec’s position in the fast growing battery market

Weimar, 3 June 2026 – IBU-tec advanced materials AG (“IBU-tec”, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) has secured a significant order in the battery services segment. Under the agreement, IBU-tec will develop anode battery material for batteries for an international energy corporation. The order from the major corporation has a total volume in the lower single-digit million euro range and will be recognized as revenue in the current year. As part of the collaboration, IBU-tec will contribute its longstanding expertise in battery materials and in scaling production processes to industrial scale.

Within a multi-stage production process, IBU-tec will manufacture synthetic graphite for the customer and subsequently further develop it into anode material for batteries across a range of applications. The collaboration between the two parties aims at significantly reducing the dependence of Western cell manufacturers on markets such as China for battery materials, thereby further strengthening a Western battery value chain.

With this major order in anode technology, IBU-tec is positioning itself in another key segment of the battery market. Alongside the cathode, the anode is a core component of battery cells. In addition to building up large-scale LFP production at its Bitterfeld site, IBU-tec intends in the coming months to pursue further projects and partnerships with various international blue-chip customers in the anode segment, further consolidating and expanding its market position in this area.

Jörg Leinenbach, CEO of IBU-tec: “We are very pleased about this significant order for the development of anode material, which is equally important to us from both an economic and a strategic perspective. This once again highlights our outstanding expertise in the battery sector and our ability to produce both cathode and anode materials on a large scale. Our technical know-how in battery materials is highly sought after among global players in the industry.”

 

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected thermal process technology with the process and material know-how of around 230 highly qualified employees.

The company's own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation or the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned for the long term in global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

 

 

Contact

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
Eschersheimer Landstrasse 42
60322 Frankfurt
t +49 69 905505-52
IBU-tec@edicto.de

 

 

 


03.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IBU-tec advanced materials AG
Hainweg 9-10
99425 Weimar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-0
Fax: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-30
E-mail: mail@ibu-tec.de
Internet: www.ibu-tec.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5
WKN: A0XYHT
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2338410

 
End of News EQS News Service

2338410  03.06.2026 CET/CEST

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