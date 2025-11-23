BVB Aktie 1131616 / DE0005493092
23.11.2025 23:46:33
EQS-News: Hans-Joachim Watzke resigns as managing director of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH and is elected president of Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund
|
EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
/ Key word(s): Personnel
On January 8, 2024 (see ad hoc announcement of the same date), Hans-Joachim Watzke, Chairman of the Management Board of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH, the general partner of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (hereinafter “BVB KGaA”), informed the Presidential Committee of the Advisory Board of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH that he would not be extending his managing director's contract, which was originally due to run until the end of 2025, and would be stepping down from the management board in fall 2025.
Contact:
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
23.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207-209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-2745
|Fax:
|+ 49 (0) 231 – 9020-852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|https://aktie.bvb.de/
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2234596
