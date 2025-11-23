EQS-News: Hans-Joachim Watzke resigns as managing director of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH and is elected president of Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund

EQS-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel

Hans-Joachim Watzke resigns as managing director of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH and is elected president of Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund



23.11.2025 / 23:46 CET/CEST

On January 8, 2024 (see ad hoc announcement of the same date), Hans-Joachim Watzke, Chairman of the Management Board of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH, the general partner of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA (hereinafter “BVB KGaA”), informed the Presidential Committee of the Advisory Board of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH that he would not be extending his managing director's contract, which was originally due to run until the end of 2025, and would be stepping down from the management board in fall 2025.



Hans-Joachim Watzke has now resigned from his position as managing director and chairman of the management board as announced and terminated his managing director employment contract. Hans-Joachim Watzke took this step, which became effective immediately, at today's annual general meeting of Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund (hereinafter referred to as “the club” or “BVB e.V.”), thereby fulfilling a requirement – in accordance with the club's statutes – for being eligible for election of president.



The ordinary general meeting elected Hans-Joachim Watzke as president of BVB e.V.. Mr. Daniel Lörcher was also elected as vice president and Ms. Silke Seidel as treasurer. The three afore mentioned individuals now form the new executive board of BVB e.V.



Following the departure of Hans-Joachim Watzke, the management of Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH continues to consist of Carsten Cramer, Thomas Tress, and Lars Ricken. Their managing director employment contracts run until June 30, 2027.



The appointment and dismissal of managing directors at Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH and the regulation of their contractual terms and conditions are the responsibility of the Presidential Committee of its Advisory Board. In addition to the newly elected Executive Board of BVB e.V. (Hans-Joachim Watzke, Daniel Lörcher, and Silke Seidel), the Presidential Committee includes the two deputy chairmen of the Advisory Board, Dr. Winfried Materna and Michele Puller. Following the departure of Hans-Joachim Watzke from the management board, the Presidential Committee will promptly discuss adjustments regarding responsibilities for corporate and business units and the distribution of responsibilities within the management board of the general partner of BVB KGaA, and will immediately inform the public of any decisions made in this regard.



Dortmund, den 23. November 2025



Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden

