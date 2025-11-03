EQS-News: Garfield Project Exploration Update

EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

3 November 2025

Guardian Metal Resources plc

('Guardian Metal' or the 'Company')

Garfield Project - Precious Metal Exploration Update

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET, OTCQB:GMTLF), a strategic mineral exploration and development company focused on tungsten in Nevada, U.S., is pleased to provide an update for the Company's Garfield gold-silver-copper project ("Garfield" or the "Project") located in the Walker Lane Mineral Belt, Nevada.

Guardian Metal's mission is to establish its co-flagship projects, Tempiute and Pilot Mountain, as the cornerstone of U.S. tungsten supply, directly supporting national efforts to reshore mined production. This is intended to help the U.S. reduce reliance on foreign supply chains, strengthen economic and defence security, while delivering long-term value for shareholders.

In parallel to advancing the tungsten projects, the Company has undertaken early-stage exploration across its Gold assets, by cost-effective means, to further enhance shareholder value. With the strengthening gold market, interest in Guardian Metal's Nevada-based precious metal projects, Garfield and Golconda, has dramatically increased.

Recent surface sampling of epithermal veins across the Power Line zone has revealed further zones of high-grade gold, silver and copper mineralisation. The Company has also staked 42 additional Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") lode mining claims over an expansive Freeze North zone which covers hydrothermally altered rhyolites hosting numerous epithermal quartz-barite veins, partly obscured by post-mineral volcanic cover. Furthermore, a recently completed induced polarisation ("IP") geophysical survey focused on the Freeze and Freeze East zones has identified compelling drill targets under alluvial cover, located directly along strike from historic high-grade gold-silver underground mine workings.

TECHNICAL HIGHLIGHTS

• Rock chip samples of quartz-barite epithermal veins from the Power Line zone have returned high-grade gold-silver-copper (Figure 1, 2, and Table 1). Highlight individual samples include LCGF42 which returned 18.3 g/t gold (Au) and 43.6 g/t silver (Ag); and LCGF66 which returned 14% copper (Cu) and 145g/t Ag.

• IP geophysical survey results from the Freeze zone have identified a chargeable feature beneath the historic high-grade underground mines (where previous sampling returned 61g/t, 11.2 g/t and 6.73 g/t Au). This chargeable feature extends for at least 500 m eastwards and represents a compelling drill target located under alluvial cover within the Freeze East zone (Figure 1 & 3).

• Given the recent rise in the gold price, and the exciting epithermal gold opportunity that exists at Garfield, as well as the Carlin-type gold opportunity at the Company's Golconda project, plans are being advanced to unlock value from both assets for the benefit of Guardian Metal's shareholders.



Oliver Friesen, CEO of Guardian Metal, commented:

"We are very encouraged by the expanding scale of the epithermal system at the Garfield Project following Dr. Carter's recent site visit. High-grade rock chip assay results from the Power Line zone, combined with the mapping completed, has revealed a much larger alteration footprint than previously recognised. This work has led to the staking of the new Freeze North zone, extending the trend to more than 4 km in strike, and to the definition of compelling drill targets at the Freeze East and Freeze zones.

"While tungsten remains our core focus at Guardian Metal, recent results from both Garfield and Golconda underscore the value of our diversified portfolio. We will continue to advance, and assess, our Nevada gold assets in a disciplined way, ensuring any future partnerships are structured to maximise value for our shareholders. Together with our co-flagship tungsten assets, Garfield and Golconda provide additional optionality and exposure to the broader resurgence of U.S. mining."

FURTHER INFORMATION

The Company has retained Dr Lawrence Carter to review the potential for high-grade precious metal epithermal mineralisation across the Garfield project. Previously reported findings (announced 24 April 20251 and 3 June 20252) include high grade gold-silver-copper-antimony (Au-Ag-Cu-Sb) mineralisation in epithermal veins at the Pamlico zone (e.g. 47 g/t Au and 1.84% Sb), high grade Au-Ag-Cu mineralisation (e.g. 61 g/t Au) in the Freeze zone as well as outcropping silica-adularia alteration in rhyolite and volcanic breccias in the subsequently staked Freeze East zone.

Building on that success, Dr Carter has been further reappraising and sampling epithermal-style mineralisation and alteration across the Project, resulting in the Company staking the Freeze North zone. Based on the geological findings to date including multiple high-grade rock chip sample assays, the Company also recently completed two-dimensional induced polarisation (2DIP) geophysical surveys across the Freeze and Freeze East zones which has led to the identification of compelling drill targets. Geological findings and sample assay results from the Power Line and Freeze North zones as well as the preliminary results of the IP survey are reported below.

HIGH GRADE EPITHERMAL AU-AG-CU MINERALISATION IN THE POWER LINE ZONE

Outcropping epithermal quartz-barite veins and numerous historical mine workings have now been mapped along a NE-SW trending structure extending for at least 1.2 km. Rock chip samples were collected from various locations along strike (Figure 1 & 2). Highlight sample assays include: 18.3 g/t Au & 43.6 g/t Ag; 145 g/t Ag & 14% Cu; 1.37g/t Au & 1.23% Cu; and 190 g/t Ag (Table 1).

EXTENSIVE HYDROTHERMAL ALTERATION ACROSS THE NEWLY STAKED FREEZE NORTH ZONE

The Company has now staked an additional 42 BLM lode mining claims over the Freeze North zone (Figure 1). Here, geological field mapping identified extensive silicic and argillic hydrothermal alteration in rhyolites, which is almost entirely covered by thin post mineral basaltic lava flows. This alteration is suggestive of an epithermal system. Quartz-barite epithermal veins occur across the area, along with historical mining activity. Rock chip samples show the hydrothermally altered rhyolite is elevated in barium (Ba) and arsenic (As) (e.g. 3x samples of various altered rhyolite outcrops which returned 950 ppm, 2,060 ppm and 2,180 ppm Ba and 106 ppm, 99 ppm and 21 ppm As), which suggests that the area represents the shallow part of a mineralised system and has been subject to significant hydrothermal fluid flow.

CHARGABLE GEOPHYSICAL ANOMALIES FROM 2DIP IN THE "FREEZE" AND "FREEZE EAST" ZONES

The Company recently completed a two-dimensional induced polarisation (2DIP) geophysical survey, across two lines spaced 450 m apart in the Freeze and Freeze East zones (Figure 1 & 3). In the Freeze zone, the 2DIP survey was centred on a historically mined epithermal high-grade precious metal mineralised E-W trending structure. Previously reported highlight grab samples from these mine workings include: 61.0 g/t Au, 149 g/t Ag and 2.38% Cu; 11.2 g/t Au, 83.0 g/t Ag and 4.92% Cu; 11 g/t Au, 149 g/t Ag and 137 g/t Ag (reported 3 September 20243 and 3 June 20252).

In the Freeze East zone, the 2DIP survey covered an outcropping mound of silica-adularia altered rhyolitic volcanic breccia which contains elevated barium (e.g. rock chip samples containing 1,870 ppm, 2,130 ppm and 2,780 ppm barium suggesting extensive hydrothermal fluid flow) which is obscured by alluvial cover (Figure 1 & 3). In the 2DIP results, two subvertical chargeable features are highlighted on either side of this silicified mound. These are both under the alluvial cover, and are along strike from the historical mine workings described above. The Company views both of these chargeable features as compelling drill targets for sub-cropping high-grade epithermal mineralisation.

ADVANCING THE PROJECT

The latest findings from across the further expanded Project area, together with the results previously reported, provide hallmarks of a potentially significant epithermal precious-metal mineralised system which is largely obscured by post-mineral cover 1,2,3. Key features observed in windows through the post-mineral cover, consistent with world-class epithermal systems include: outcropping silicic, argillic and silica-adularia alteration in rhyolites and volcanic breccias; widespread outcropping barren quartz-calcite-barite veins and opaline-chalcedonic quartz veins; elevated Ba and As in hydrothermally altered rhyolites; numerous fault structures which have been mineralised by epithermal fluids; outcropping hydrothermal breccias; outcropping and previously mined very high grade Au-Ag-Cu-Sb epithermal veins; resistive and chargeable features in IP surveys. These features are suggestive that the shallow levels of a low- or intermediate-sulphidation epithermal system is exposed across the Garfield project.

Based on interpretation to date, the narrow high-grade epithermal veins seen at surface, either continue to depth and along fault structures, or grade into broader zones of lower-grade stockwork mineralisation.

The wider Walker Lane Belt, in which Garfield is located, has numerous analogous epithermal systems with ongoing economic and/or exploration success including Fortitude Gold's Isabella Pearl mine (located 20 km to the north west of the Project), Headwater Gold's Spring Peak/Lodestar projects, and the significant past producing mines of Borealis (located 30 km to the south west of Garfield) and Hecla's Aurora mine. The Company is therefore eager to see value unlocked from Garfield to the benefit of Guardian Metal's shareholders.

Whilst drill targets are now confirmed by 2DIP in the Freeze and Freeze East zones, further geophysical surveys would be valuable in the search for potentially sub cropping mineralised structures in other areas across the Project where hydrothermally altered rhyolites are partly covered by post-mineral basalts, such as in the newly staked Freeze North zone as well as in the Pamlico zone.

Table 1: Assay data for new rock chip samples collected from across the Project

Sample ID Latitude (degrees) Longitude (degrees) Au, g/t Ag, g/t Cu, ppm Pb, ppm LCGF40 38.53932 -118.45343 0.27 12.7 8000 16.5 LCGF41 38.53930 -118.45341 0.02 2.28 4290 10.5 LCGF42 38.53934 -118.45340 18.3 43.6 727 11300 LCGF43 38.53900 -118.45332 0.01 0.52 1055 35.5 LCGF44 38.53903 -118.45294 0.02 0.19 23.2 5.7 LCGF45 38.53905 -118.45302 0.01 6.17 1430 3 LCGF46 38.53904 -118.45301 0.61 1.03 9930 15.2 LCGF47 38.53902 -118.45302 1.37 43.7 12300 10 LCGF48 38.53762 -118.45333 0.12 190 5280 5380 LCGF49 38.53763 -118.45333 0.02 8.09 509 9690 LCGF50 38.53764 -118.45334 0.02 5.8 527 7080 LCGF51 38.53764 -118.45335 0.03 8.63 2880 2660 LCGF52 38.53748 -118.45310 0.01 1.11 651 256 LCGF53 38.53781 -118.45366 0.01 3.62 1775 439 LCGF54 38.53646 -118.45408 0.01 18.45 1285 1285 LCGF55 38.53653 -118.45430 0.06 5.14 3820 2360 LCGF56 38.53842 -118.45527 0.01 0.15 164.5 21.4 LCGF57 38.53236 -118.45823 0.06 0.06 235 1.6 LCGF58 38.53249 -118.45811 0.03 0.22 675 2.3 LCGF59 38.53252 -118.45817 0.11 1.84 9120 4.9 LCGF60 38.53257 -118.45821 0.04 0.84 6700 4.6 LCGF61 38.53237 -118.45954 0.01 0.23 1710 5 LCGF63 38.53226 -118.46000 0.01 0.13 46.4 1.5 LCGF64 38.53197 -118.46031 0.02 0.56 541 23.3 LCGF65 38.53059 -118.46236 0.32 1.1 8320 3.9 LCGF66 38.53056 -118.46240 2.68 145 140000 5 LCGF67 38.53121 -118.40148 0.01 0.08 114 0.7 LCGF68 38.53121 -118.40148 0.03 0.24 237 4.9 LCGF69 38.52929 -118.39816 0.01 0.01 72 0 LCGF73 38.54178 -118.40042 0.07 0.24 57.6 3 LCGF74 38.54426 -118.40369 0.01 0.08 33.7 36.6 LCGF75 38.54491 -118.40766 0.02 0.21 65.4 15 LCGF76 38.54500 -118.40820 0.17 0.19 47 77.4

Table Note: Assayed by ALS USA Inc using analytical methods ME-MS61 and Au-AA25, with over limits by Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62 and Pb-OG62.

PROPERTY OWNERSHIP

Guardian Metal holds a 100% interest in the Garfield Project through its wholly-owned Nevada operating company, Golden Metal Resources LLC. It is subject to a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR Royalty") interest, of which 1% can be bought back at any time for US$1,000,000. The NSR Royalty covers the original Garfield project claims as well as a 1 mile radius outside of those claims which covers roughly half of the current High-Grade Zone footprint. The Pamlico, Freeze, Freeze North and Freeze East zones are royalty free.

COMPETENT PERSON STATEMENT

The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MIMMM QMR, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist and acts as the Competent Person under the AIM Rules - Note for Mining and Oil & Gas Companies. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by Guardian Metal Resources plc to provide technical support.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (which forms part of domestic UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements relating to expected or anticipated future events and anticipated results that are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, competition for qualified staff, the regulatory process and actions, technical issues, new legislation, uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, uncertainties resulting from working in a new political jurisdiction, uncertainties regarding the results of exploration, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of prospecting rights, uncertainties regarding the timing and granting of regulatory and other third party consents and approvals, uncertainties regarding the Company's or any third party's ability to execute and implement future plans, and the occurrence of unexpected events.

Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors.

About Guardian Metal Resources

Guardian Metal Resources PLC (LON: GMET, OTCQX: GMTLF) is a strategic mineral exploration and development company driving the revival of U.S. tungsten production and strengthening America's independence in defense metals. The Company is advancing two co-flagship tungsten projects, Pilot Mountain, one of the largest undeveloped tungsten deposits in the U.S. and Tempiute, formerly America's largest producing tungsten operation, both located in Nevada, one of the top-rated mining jurisdictions in the U.S.

In July 2025, Golden Metal Resources (USA) LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Guardian Metal, was awarded US$6.2M from the U.S. Department of War under Title III of the Defense Production Act of 1950 to support the rapid advancement and pre-feasibility study for the Pilot Mountain tungsten Project. Guardian Metal Resources joined both the Defense Industrial Base Consortium and the Cornerstone Program. The Company has also announced plans to pursue a U.S. listing in the first half of 2026.

Tungsten is a strategic mineral essential to the defense, energy transition, technology, and industrial sectors. Against the backdrop of evolving geopolitical dynamics and Chinese export restrictions on tungsten, Guardian is positioned to play the leading role in rebuilding a reliable domestic supply chain for this critical metal.

To learn more, please visit www.guardianmetalresources.com.

