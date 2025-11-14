EQS-News: Exercise of Options Warrants

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-News: Guardian Metal Resources plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Exercise of Options Warrants

14.11.2025 / 19:15 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

14 November 2025

Guardian Metal Resources plc ("Guardian Metal" or the "Company")

Exercise of Options Warrants

 

Guardian Metal Resources plc (LON:GMET/OTCQB:GMTLF), a tungsten exploration and development company, announces that the Company has received a notice to exercise Options over a total 100,000 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Option Shares") at an exercise price of 0.14p per Warrant Shares, raising £14,000 for the Company.

 

ADMISSION AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Application will be made for the 100,000 Warrant Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM which is expected to occur on or around 20 November 2025 ("Admission"). The Warrant Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the ordinary shares of the Company currently traded on AIM.

Following Admission, the Company's issued share capital will comprise 167,998,967 ordinary shares of 1p each. This number will represent the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

Guardian Metal Resources plc
Oliver Friesen (CEO)		 Tel: +44 (0) 20 7583 8304
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Nominated Adviser
Sandy Jamieson/Jo Turner/Louise O'Driscoll		 Tel: +44 20 7213 0880
Tamesis Partners LLP (Lead Broker)
Charlie Bendon/ Richard Greenfield		  
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3882 2868
Tavistock (Financial PR)
Emily Moss/
Josephine Clerkin		 Tel: +44 (0) 7920 3150/
+44 (0) 7788 554035
guardianmetal@tavistock.co.uk
 

 

