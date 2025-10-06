Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
EQS-News: Diginex Signs Strategic Agreements with iNEED to Advance Sustainability Reporting for Rural Banks in Indonesia

EQS-News: Diginex Limited / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Diginex Signs Strategic Agreements with iNEED to Advance Sustainability Reporting for Rural Banks in Indonesia

06.10.2025 / 13:20 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Diginex Signs Strategic Agreements with iNEED to Advance Sustainability Reporting for Rural Banks in Indonesia

LONDON and JAKARTA, Oct. 6, 2025 – Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: DGNX) (“Diginex”), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech, announced it has signed strategic agreements with PT. Inovasi Emran Ekadanta (“iNEED”), a prominent Indonesian technology innovator focused on sustainable digital transformation, to deliver comprehensive sustainability reporting capabilities to over 1,000 rural banks throughout Indonesia. This alliance builds on iNEED's established collaborations with associations in Indonesia such as DPP Perbarindo, the Dewan Pimpinan Pusat (DPP) of Perhimpunan Bank Perekonomian Rakyat Indonesia (Perbarindo). Pursuant to the strategic agreement, iNEED has agreed to pay Diginex upfront fees of approximately US$1.7 million, plus a follow-on revenue share structure.

The initiative will leverage Diginex's award-winning diginexESG platform—a cloud-based solution that streamlines ESG data collection, analysis, and disclosure—to empower Indonesian financial institutions with tools for regulatory compliance, risk management, and transparent stakeholder reporting. By integrating diginexESG, the Indonesian rural banks will gain access to automated workflows, AI-driven insights, and standardized frameworks aligned with global standards such as the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and local Indonesian regulations.

This alliance comes at a pivotal moment for ESG adoption in Southeast Asia, where investor interest in sustainable opportunities has surged, with 70-82% of regional investors actively exploring ESG-focused investments. Corporate Boards across ASEAN are increasingly prioritizing sustainability, with 45% planning to establish dedicated ESG or sustainability committees in 2025. Key developments in the increasing ASEAN adoption of ESG, include the launch of carbon exchanges and expansions in renewable energy capacities, signaling a broader shift toward decarbonization and economic competitiveness through green initiatives. In Indonesia, the strategic relationship between Diginex and iNEED will address the growing demand for robust ESG reporting amid regulatory pushes for transparency in the banking sector by enabling the association of rural banking in Indonesia to deliver against its sustainability goals.

"The signing of these agreements with iNEED marks a significant step in scaling sustainable finance across Indonesia's dynamic banking landscape," said Mark Blick, CEO of Diginex. "By partnering with an innovative local player like iNEED, who brings deep ties to rural banks in Indonesia, we are preparing to offer the rural banking association of Indonesia with the tools to not only meet compliance needs but also drive long-term value creation. We are grateful to Resulticks for introducing this relationship, which aligns perfectly with our mission to make ESG accessible and actionable."

Added Raden Joko, iNEED CEO, "Our partnership with the rural banking association of Indonesia has already positioned us as a key enabler of digital innovation in Indonesian banking. Teaming up with Diginex elevates this effort, providing our network with cutting-edge ESG technology that will support the sustainability goals of the association. Resulticks' facilitation was instrumental in bringing these worlds together."

This collaboration between Diginex and iNEED was the result of an introduction through Resulticks, a global real time customer engagement and experience solution provider, highlighting the power of strategic introductions in fostering cross-border sustainability partnerships. On June 5, 2025, Diginex announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) for a cash and share acquisition of Resulticks.
About Diginex
Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex’s products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software. 

The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the “Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the “Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the “Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://www.diginex.com/.
About PT. Inovasi Emran Ekadanta (iNEED)
PT. Inovasi Emran Ekadanta, operating as iNEED, is a dynamic Indonesian digital innovation firm specializing in IT consulting, software and hardware solutions, and creative digital marketing. Committed to helping businesses achieve objectives through tailored technology, iNEED fosters partnerships for innovative growth. 

For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ineed.id/.
About Resulticks
Resulticks is a leading provider of AI-powered, omnichannel customer engagement and data management solutions. Its platform enables businesses to deliver personalized experiences through real-time data analytics and automation, serving clients across industries in North America, Asia, and the Middle East. Resulticks is headquartered in New York, with additional offices in India, Singapore, and Dubai.

For more information, please visit the Resulticks website: https://www.resulticks.com/resulticks-story.html
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC.
Diginex
Investor Relations
Email: ir@diginex.com 

IR Contact - Europe
Anna Höffken
Kirchhoff Consult
Phone: +49.40.609186.0
Email: diginex@kirchhoff.de 

IR Contact - US
Jackson Lin
Lambert by LLYC
Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593
Email: jian.lin@llyc.global 


06.10.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Diginex Limited
Room 1311, 13/F Leighton Centre, 77 Leighton Road, Causeway Bay,
Telegraph Bay Hong Kong
Hongkong
ISIN: KYG286871044
WKN: A40PU6
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2208656

 
End of News EQS News Service

2208656  06.10.2025 CET/CEST

