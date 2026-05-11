Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’101 0.0%  SPI 18’575 0.0%  Dow 49’644 0.1%  DAX 24’355 0.1%  Euro 0.9156 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’895 -0.3%  Gold 4’727 0.2%  Bitcoin 63’129 -1.2%  Dollar 0.7772 -0.1%  Öl 103.7 3.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche149905998Rheinmetall345850Alcon43249246ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156ams-OSRAM137918297Zurich Insurance1107539
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Sunrise-Aktie rutscht ab: Partnerschaft mit Schweizer KI-Anbieter Phoeniqs
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Nachmittag
CSL-Aktie mit Kurssturz: Prognosesenkung belastet - BioNTech vor dem Aufwind?
Cerebras-Aktie im Fokus: NVIDIA-Rivale erhöht IPO-Konditionen deutlich
ByteDance investiert Milliarden in KI - neue Impulse für Aktien von NVIDIA & Co.?
Suche...

OHB Aktie 1158963 / DE0005936124

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.05.2026 17:21:34

EQS-News: Dassault Aviation and OHB team up to propose to ESA the VORTEX-S multipurpose space plane

OHB
287.01 CHF 5.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Alliance
Dassault Aviation and OHB team up to propose to ESA the VORTEX-S multipurpose space plane

11.05.2026 / 17:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(Saint-Cloud, France – Bremen, Germany - May 11, 2026) - Dassault Aviation and OHB announce that they are teaming up to propose to the European Space Agency (ESA) a multipurpose spaceplane VORTEX-S, capable of round-transport to space stations and of autonomous orbital free flyer missions, together with a number of other European partners.

Together, Dassault Aviation, as the VORTEX-S prime architect and global integrator of the spaceplane, and OHB, as the architect and integrator of the service module, will form the core team of the proposed ESA project.

Discussions are underway with other major European space companies to expand the team for such a project that will advance Europe’s future in space mobility.

"With the Vortex-S proposal to ESA, we aim to strengthen Europe’s space capabilities. Our German friends at OHB are natural partners to participate in this project, bringing their remarkable expertise. We are very pleased with this collaboration, which promises to be highly effective", declared Éric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation.

“Vortex-S for ESA is an ambitious initiative driven by the need for autonomous European space transportation capabilities. As one of Europe’s leading space companies, the orbital domain is our natural playing field. The partnership with Dassault Aviation is a perfect match: as family-owned high-tech companies, we share the same vision and bring complementary strengths to the development of a reusable spaceplane – Dassault Aviation as aircraft manufacturer, and OHB as space company”, said Marco Fuchs, CEO of OHB.

Contact:
Media representatives:
Marianne Radel
Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 421 2020 9159
Email: marianne.radel@ohb.de
Investors and analysts:
Marcel Dietz
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 421 2020 6426
Email: ir@ohb.de

11.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: +49 421 2020 8
E-mail: info@ohb.de
Internet: www.ohb.de
ISIN: DE0005936124
WKN: 593612
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2325418

 
End of News EQS News Service

2325418  11.05.2026 CET/CEST

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Stadler Rail: Auf dem richtigen Gleis

Der Zughersteller ist dabei, zentrale Bremsklötze zu lösen. Mit einem optimistischen Ausblick hat Stadler Rail die Investoren dazu gebracht, wieder einzusteigen - jetzt nimmt der Mid Cap Fahrt auf.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu OHB SE

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten