18.11.2025 15:05:30

EQS-DD: Kontron AG: Philipp Schulz, buy

Kontron
21.29 CHF -0.86%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.11.2025 / 15:04 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Philipp
Last name(s): Schulz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Kontron AG

b) LEI
5299002PSXXMVHB26433 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
15.30 EUR 30,000 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
15.3000 EUR 30,000.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
14/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.11.2025 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101858  18.11.2025 CET/CEST