EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, Disposal of shares to settle tax liabilities as part of share-based Management Board remuneration.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.08.2025 / 18:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Jan Last name(s): Dienstuhl

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI

529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal of shares to settle tax liabilities as part of share-based Management Board remuneration.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 87.10 EUR 10,887.50 EUR 87.00 EUR 10,875.00 EUR 87.00 EUR 10,875.00 EUR 87.00 EUR 10,875.00 EUR 87.00 EUR 10,875.00 EUR 87.00 EUR 10,875.00 EUR 88.90 EUR 11,112.50 EUR 88.90 EUR 11,112.50 EUR 88.90 EUR 11,112.50 EUR 88.90 EUR 11,112.50 EUR 88.90 EUR 22,225.00 EUR 88.20 EUR 8,820.00 EUR 88.20 EUR 8,820.00 EUR 88.10 EUR 11,012.50 EUR 88.10 EUR 11,012.50 EUR 88.10 EUR 11,012.50 EUR 88.10 EUR 11,012.50 EUR 88.10 EUR 11,012.50 EUR 88.10 EUR 11,012.50 EUR 88.10 EUR 4,405.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 88.0230 EUR 220,057.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

15/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE MIC: TGAT

