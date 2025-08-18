Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.08.2025 18:06:02

EQS-DD: Elmos Semiconductor SE: Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, Disposal of shares to settle tax liabilities as part of share-based Management Board remuneration.

Elmos Semiconductor
85.38 CHF -1.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.08.2025 / 18:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Jan
Last name(s): Dienstuhl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor SE

b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005677108

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal of shares to settle tax liabilities as part of share-based Management Board remuneration.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
87.10 EUR 10,887.50 EUR
87.00 EUR 10,875.00 EUR
87.00 EUR 10,875.00 EUR
87.00 EUR 10,875.00 EUR
87.00 EUR 10,875.00 EUR
87.00 EUR 10,875.00 EUR
88.90 EUR 11,112.50 EUR
88.90 EUR 11,112.50 EUR
88.90 EUR 11,112.50 EUR
88.90 EUR 11,112.50 EUR
88.90 EUR 22,225.00 EUR
88.20 EUR 8,820.00 EUR
88.20 EUR 8,820.00 EUR
88.10 EUR 11,012.50 EUR
88.10 EUR 11,012.50 EUR
88.10 EUR 11,012.50 EUR
88.10 EUR 11,012.50 EUR
88.10 EUR 11,012.50 EUR
88.10 EUR 11,012.50 EUR
88.10 EUR 4,405.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
88.0230 EUR 220,057.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
15/08/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: TRADEGATE EXCHANGE
MIC: TGAT


18.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstrasse 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Internet: http://www.elmos.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




100230  18.08.2025 CET/CEST





