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Deutsche Börse Aktie 1177233 / DE0005810055

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Times + Sales

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Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

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02.06.2026 17:12:48

EQS-DD: Deutsche Börse AG: Dr. Stephanie Eckermann, buy

Deutsche Börse
221.59 CHF -2.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.06.2026 / 17:11 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Stephanie
Last name(s): Eckermann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Börse AG

b) LEI
529900G3SW56SHYNPR95 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005810055

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
247.141112 EUR 494,282.22 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
247.141112 EUR 494,282.22 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


02.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG
-
60485 Frankfurt / Main
Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




105296  02.06.2026 CET/CEST





In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Holcim: Baustoffriese meldet sich zurück

Holcim hat an der Börse lange nicht geglänzt, doch zuletzt meldete sich die Aktie eindrucksvoll zurück. Nach dem Sprung über wichtige charttechnische Marken rückt sogar das Rekordhoch wieder näher. Auch operativ zeigt sich der Baustoffkonzern robuster als erwartet, sodass die Aktie neue Schubkraft bekommen könnte.

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