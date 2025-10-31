Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’235 -0.6%  SPI 16’982 -0.5%  Dow 47’563 0.1%  DAX 23’958 -0.7%  Euro 0.9285 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’662 -0.7%  Gold 4’002 -0.9%  Bitcoin 88’206 1.7%  Dollar 0.8052 0.4%  Öl 65.1 0.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Boeing-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats
Oktober 2025: Die Expertenmeinungen zur United Parcel Service-Aktie
Analysten sehen bei JPMorgan Chase-Aktie Potenzial
Walmart-Aktie: Was Analysten von Walmart erwarten
Suche...

Mercedes-Benz Group Aktie 945657 / DE0007100000

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

31.10.2025 23:00:43

EQS-CMS: Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

Mercedes-Benz Group
52.00 CHF -0.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Mercedes-Benz Group AG / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Mercedes-Benz Group AG: Release of a capital market information

31.10.2025 / 23:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Stuttgart, October 31, 2025

 

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

The Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG ("Mercedes-Benz") resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to launch a share buyback program. The program is scheduled to commence on November 3, 2025, and to be completed by November 3, 2026 (including). Up to 96,000,000 shares (ISIN DE0007100000, "Mercedes-Benz-Shares") may be repurchased on the stock exchange or on a multilateral trading facility in accordance with Section 2, Subsection 6 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz), for a total purchase price (excluding incidental costs) of up to EUR 2 billion. The acquisition of Mercedes-Benz-Shares is based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2025 (“Authorization”). The repurchased shares are to be cancelled.

The buyback is carried out in accordance with the Authorization and Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures ("Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052").

The buyback is lead-managed by an independent credit institution on behalf and for the account of Mercedes-Benz. Pursuant to the Authorization, Mercedes-Benz is allowed to acquire own shares up to May 6, 2030, in an amount of up to 10% of the share capital existing at the time of the resolution by the Annual General Meeting or – if this value is lower – at the time the Authorization is exercised.

If the acquisition of the Mercedes-Benz Shares takes place through the stock exchange, the amount paid by the Company per Mercedes-Benz-Share (excluding transaction costs) may not exceed the price determined at the opening of Xetra trading (or at the opening of a functionally equivalent successor to the Xetra system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the day of trading by more than 10% and may not be more than 20% lower than that price. If the acquisition takes place via a multilateral trading facility for the purposes of Section 2, Subsection 6 of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz), the amount paid per share (excluding transaction costs) may not exceed the price determined at the opening of Xetra trading (or at the opening of a functionally equivalent successor to the Xetra system) on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the day of trading by more than 10% above or below that price.

The credit institution will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of Mercedes-Benz-Shares in accordance with Art. 4 para. 2 lit. b) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 independently and uninfluenced by Mercedes-Benz. Mercedes-Benz may terminate the share buyback program – in compliance with the insider law provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 – at any time.

In particular, the buyback will be effected in compliance with the trading conditions of Art. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the specifications contained in the share buyback program. In particular, the Mercedes-Benz-Shares shall not be purchased at a price higher than the price of the last independent trade or (should this be higher) higher than the current highest independent bid on the trading venue on which the purchase is carried out. In addition, no more than 25% of the average daily share turnover on the trading venue on which the purchase is made will be purchased on one trading day. The average daily share turnover is calculated on the basis of the average daily trading volume during the 20 trading days preceding the respective purchase date.

Independently of the above share buyback program, Mercedes-Benz is expected to acquire own shares over a period of several trading days in March 2026 as part of the annual employee share program. A separate announcement will be made in this regard pursuant to Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. During the acquisition period for the employee share program no own shares will be acquired pursuant to this share buyback program.

All transactions will be disclosed in accordance with the requirements of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Mercedes-Benz will provide regular information regarding the progress of the share buyback program at www.group.mercedes-benz.com and keep that information available to the public for at least a 5-year period from the date of public disclosure.


31.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
Mercedesstrasse 120
70372 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: https://group.mercedes-benz.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2222222  31.10.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
31.10.25 Mercedes-Benz Group Market-Perform Bernstein Research
30.10.25 Mercedes-Benz Group Neutral UBS AG
30.10.25 Mercedes-Benz Group Buy Deutsche Bank AG
30.10.25 Mercedes-Benz Group Market-Perform Bernstein Research
30.10.25 Mercedes-Benz Group Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Mut zur Börse: Lohnt sich die wertschriftengebundene Säule 3a wirklich?

💡 Mut zur Börse in der Vorsorge!
Im Gespräch mit Versicherungsexperte Christian Jetzer geht es um die wohl spannendste Frage der privaten Altersvorsorge:
👉 Lohnt sich die wertschriftengebundene Säule 3a wirklich?

Viele Schweizerinnen und Schweizer sparen weiterhin auf dem klassischen 3a-Sparkonto – trotz minimaler Zinsen und hoher Inflation. Christian Jetzer erklärt, warum Anlegen mit Wertschriften heute fast ein Muss ist, welche Renditechancen und Risiken bestehen und wie du Steuern sparen kannst.

Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Bloggerlounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Mut zur Börse: Lohnt sich die wertschriftengebundene Säule 3a wirklich? | Börsentag Zürich 2025

Inside Trading & Investment

31.10.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.40% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
31.10.25 Logo WHS Welche ETFs jetzt kaufen? – Chancen, Trends und Strategien für clevere Anleger: Kostenloses Webinar heute um 14:00 Uhr
31.10.25 SMI dehnt Verschnaufpause aus
31.10.25 SG-Marktüberblick: Scout24 und Airbus überzeugen
31.10.25 Mut zur Börse: Lohnt sich die wertschriftengebundene Säule 3a wirklich? | Börsentag Zürich 2025
31.10.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Re-Break an der 4‘000-Dollar-Marke?
30.10.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
30.10.25 Rohstoffmärkte im Wirbelwind der Weltpolitik
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’716.14 19.87 BVKSPU
Short 12’987.09 13.87 BP9SUU
Short 13’499.78 8.85 BWCSGU
SMI-Kurs: 12’234.50 31.10.2025 17:31:53
Long 11’678.80 19.72 SSTBSU
Long 11’393.08 13.57 BRTSZU
Long 10’892.81 8.85 BPDSHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Ausblick: Idorsia stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
ETH-Transfer wirft Fragen auf: Plant die Ethereum Foundation einen Verkauf?
BACHEM-Aktie tiefer: CEO-Wechsel mitten im grössten Ausbauprojekt der Firmengeschichte
Ausblick: BYD-Aktie zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
VW-Aktie tiefer: Umsatz über Erwartungen -- operativer Verlust überrascht
Lufthansa-Aktie legt zu: Trotz mehr Passagieren sinkt der Gewinn leicht
Chinas Elektroautopionier BYD kämpft nach Gewinneinbruch - Aktie unter Verkaufsdruck
Sandoz-Aktie in Grün: Biosimilars treiben Wachstum

Top-Rankings

Oktober 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Oktober 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich di ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien im Oktober 2025
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2025
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:57 ROUNDUP: Trump verneint Frage zu Angriffen in Venezuela
21:32 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Amazon und Apple stützen die Börsenlaune
21:20 Aktien New York Schluss: Amazon und Apple stützen die Börsenlaune
20:45 Dortmunds Schlotterbeck auch für Duell mit City fraglich
20:01 Devisen: Euro nach weiterem Rücksetzer im späteren US-Handel kaum bewegt
19:42 Trump verneint Frage zu Angriffen in Venezuela
19:55 Sanktionen gegen Lukoil: Bulgarien verbietet Export von Erdölprodukten
20:19 Nexperia stoppt in Chipkrise Ausfuhr von Wafern nach China
18:57 WDH/ROUNDUP 2: Linksliberale D66 gewinnen Niederlande-Wahl vor Wilders
18:56 Aktien New York: Wenig verändert trotz positiver Kommentare für Amazon und Apple