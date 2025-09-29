Qingdao Haier Aktie 42271151 / CNE1000031C1
29.09.2025 17:30:13
EQS-CMS: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Announcement on Publication of Circular regarding the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting and Class Meetings on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Announcement on Publication of Circular regarding the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting and Class Meetings on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Qingdao / Shanghai / Frankfurt / Hong Kong, 29 September 2025 - Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "Haier Smart Home", D-share 690D.DE, A-share 600690.SH, H-share 06690.HK) published a Circular regarding its upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting and Class Meetings scheduled for 16 October 2025 on the website of Hong Kong Stock Exchange in accordance with applicable trading rules of Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
The circular is available at:
https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2025/0925/2025092501692.pdf
IR Contact:
Haier Smart Home Hong Kong
T: +852 2169 0000
Email: ir@haier.hk
Press Contact:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Sara Pinto
T: +49 89 1250903 35
29.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.
|Haier Industrial Park, Laoshan District
|266101 Qingdao
|China
|Internet:
|smart-home.haier.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2205438 29.09.2025 CET/CEST