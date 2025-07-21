Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’937 -0.4%  SPI 16’702 -0.3%  Dow 44’573 0.5%  DAX 24’308 0.1%  Euro 0.9329 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’343 -0.3%  Gold 3’393 1.3%  Bitcoin 94’077 0.1%  Dollar 0.7982 -0.8%  Öl 69.1 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539
Top News
Mit Bitcoin zur Weltspitze: Satoshi Nakamoto überholt Tech-Milliardäre in Liste der Superreichen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NVIDIA-Aktie vor dem nächsten Börsen-Meilenstein: Kommt bald die 10-Billionen-Dollar-Marke?
Lufthansa-Aktie mit Plus: Gewerkschaft der Swiss-Piloten will Gesamtarbeitsvertrag kündigen
BELIMO-Aktie zieht an: BELIMO legt in Amerika und Asien deutlich zu
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.07.2025 18:42:13

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Telekom
28.30 CHF 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Telekom AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052
Deutsche Telekom AG: Release of a capital market information

21.07.2025 / 18:42 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU)No 2016/1052

Deutsche Telekom AG, Bonn, Germany
ISIN: DE0005557508
Bonn, July 21, 2025
Share buy-back program – 2nd Interim Notification
In the period from July 14, 2025 until, and including, July 18, 2025 Deutsche Telekom AG has purchased a number of  1,432,354 shares within the framework of its current share buy-back program which has been published by the announcement of July 4, 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation (EU) Nr.596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052.
Date Total number
of shares		 Daily weighted
average price (€)		 Total purchase price without additional acquisition costs (€)
2025-07-14 286,186 30.5051 8,730,133
2025-07-15 287,727 30.3416 8,730,098
2025-07-16 285,784 30.5480 8,730,130
2025-07-17 286,426 30.4794 8,730,093
2025-07-18 286,231 30.5003 8,730,131
Total 1,432,354 30.4747 43,650,585
The An overview of the underlying individual trades per day is published on the company website under: https://www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations/investor-relations/announcement-of-share-buy-back-2025-1085520.
The total number of shares purchased so far within the framework on the current share buy-back program from July 4, 2025 through, and including, July 18, 2025 amounts to 3,131,883 shares.
The purchase of shares was carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
 

 

21.07.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2172636  21.07.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Deutsche Telekom AG

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten