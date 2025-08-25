Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
25.08.2025 13:55:03

EQS-CMS: Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

Deutsche Bank
29.87 CHF 0.13%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Bank AG / Share Buyback - Weekly Report
Deutsche Bank AG: Release of a capital market information

25.08.2025 / 13:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure according to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014
Share buyback – 21st Interim Reporting

In the period from 18 August 2025 until and including 22 August 2025 a number of 1,485,615 shares were bought back within the share buyback program of Deutsche Bank AG; on 28 March 2025 Deutsche Bank AG disclosed the begin of the share buyback program on 1 April 2025 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052.

Shares were bought back as follows:
Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average share price (Euro)
18 August 2025 362,191 31.1812
19 August 2025 230,888 31.5824
20 August 2025 348,776 31.2692
21 August 2025 264,190 31.4596
22 August 2025 279,570 31.6755

The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Deutsche Bank AG: https://investor-relations.db.com/share/share-buybacks/capital-distribution?language_id=1#show-content-of-share-buyback-program-2025-1

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the period from 1 April 2025 until and including 22 August 2025 amounts to 24,328,611 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Deutsche Bank AG is carried out by a broker that has been commissioned by Deutsche Bank AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).
 

25.08.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2188124  25.08.2025 CET/CEST

