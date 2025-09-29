Deutsche Börse Aktie 1177233 / DE0005810055
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
29.09.2025 11:30:53
EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 /
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG
/ Acquisition of own shares
Frankfurt am Main, 29 September 2025
In the period from 22 September 2025 to, and including, 26 September 2025, Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 95,331 shares within the framework of its ongoing share buy-back programme which had been announced by the announcement of 24 February 2025 pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.
Shares were purchased as follows:
Date Shares (Number) Average price (EUR)
22/09/2025 13,320 225.0089
23/09/2025 26,000 222.7161
24/09/2025 19,400 220.6529
25/09/2025 19,411 222.7243
26/09/2025 17,200 223.2884
The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back programme since 26 February 2025 through, and including, 26 September amounts to 1,512,920 shares.
The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.
Deutsche Börse AG will also regularly report on the progress of the share buy-back on its website (https://www.deutsche-boerse.com/dbg-en/investor-relations/share-and-bonds/share-buyback).
29.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Börse AG
|-
|60485 Frankfurt / Main
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-boerse.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2205140 29.09.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu Deutsche Börse AG
|
11:30
|EQS-CMS: Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 / (EQS Group)
|
11:30
|EQS-CMS: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 / (EQS Group)
|
26.09.25
|STOXX-Handel: Euro STOXX 50 präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.ch)
|
26.09.25
|EQS-PVR: Deutsche Börse AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
26.09.25
|XETRA-Handel: DAX zum Start des Freitagshandels mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.ch)
|
26.09.25
|LUS-DAX-Handel aktuell: LUS-DAX klettert zum Start (finanzen.ch)
|
26.09.25
|Euro STOXX 50-Handel aktuell: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start fester (finanzen.ch)
|
25.09.25
|Handel in Frankfurt: LUS-DAX sackt letztendlich ab (finanzen.ch)