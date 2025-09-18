EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
18.09.2025 18:44:53

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

18.09.2025 / 18:44 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

On 17 September 2025, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form 8-K report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000119312525205483/adtn-20250915.htm.  It is also available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx.

18.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

2199978  18.09.2025 CET/CEST

