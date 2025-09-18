ADTRAN Holdings Aktie 114855834 / US00486H1059
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Orderbuch
|Analysen
|Historisch
|
18.09.2025 18:44:53
EQS-CMS: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.
/ Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]
On 17 September 2025, Adtran Holdings, Inc. filed a form 8-K report with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). It is available on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/926282/000119312525205483/adtn-20250915.htm. It is also available on the Adtran Holdings, Inc. website at https://investors.adtran.com/sec-filings/default.aspx.
18.09.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Adtran Holdings, Inc.
|901 Explorer Boulevard
|35806 Huntsville
|United States
|Internet:
|www.adtran.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2199978 18.09.2025 CET/CEST