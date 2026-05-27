REPLOID Group Aktie 146541228 / AT0000A3HRX5
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27.05.2026 20:52:53
EQS-Adhoc: REPLOID Group AG: Procedural deficiencies related to the appointment of auditors in prior periods require remediation. Publication of the 2025 Annual Statements delayed.
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Annual Results
REPLOID Group AG: Procedural deficiencies related to the appointment of auditors in prior periods require remediation. Publication of the 2025 Annual Statements delayed.
Wels, May 27, 2026
In the course of advancing its internal processes and structures, REPLOID Group AG ("REPLOID") conducted a review of historical documentation. This review identified procedural deficiencies related to the formal appointment of the external auditor, most notably for financial year 2023, during which REPLOID was converted from a limited liability company (GmbH) into a stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft).
To remediate these deficiencies — which, to REPLOID's knowledge, are only to a limited extent attributable to the Company itself — REPLOID will convene shareholders’ meetings in the coming weeks. The purpose of these meetings will be to rescind relevant resolutions passed at prior Annual General Meetings and to adopt new resolutions. In particular, the adopted annual statements for financial years 2023 and 2024 are to be rescinded, and the respective financial statements are to be restated and formally re-adopted.
As a consequence, the publication of the audited 2025 Annual Statements, originally scheduled for May 29, 2026, is now expected to take place in mid-August 2026. The 2026 Annual General Meeting is expected to be held in mid-September 2026. As the findings obtained during the preparation of the 2025 financial statements must also be applied to prior-period financials, the Company anticipates a potential reduction in operating income for financial year 2024; however, operating income is expected to remain positive. REPLOID currently does not expect any material changes to the 2023 annual statements.
End of Inside Information
27-May-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|REPLOID Group AG
|Durisolstrasse 6
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 660 / 776 50 40
|E-mail:
|office@reploid.eu
|Internet:
|reploid.eu
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3HRX5
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|EQS News ID:
|2334610
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2334610 27-May-2026 CET/CEST
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