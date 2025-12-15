EQS-Adhoc: Alzchem Group AG: Alzchem Group AG Resolves Share Buyback of up to 10 Million Euros

EQS-Ad-hoc: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Alzchem Group AG: Alzchem Group AG Resolves Share Buyback of up to 10 Million Euros



15-Dec-2025

Trostberg, 15 December 2025 – The Management Board of Alzchem Group AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has resolved to buy back up to 70,000 shares of the company via the stock exchange over a period of up to 12 months, at a total purchase price of up to 10 million euros (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

The buyback is intended (i) to use the acquired shares as acquisition currency, (ii) to issue them to employees of the Alzchem group of companies, or (iii) to cancel the shares. Other legally permissible purposes are not excluded.

The buyback will be carried out in accordance with the authorisation granted by the 2024 Annual General Meeting and with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Further details of the buyback will be announced separately immediately prior to its commencement.