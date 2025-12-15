Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
15.12.2025 20:16:23

EQS-Adhoc: Alzchem Group AG: Alzchem Group AG Resolves Share Buyback of up to 10 Million Euros

Alzchem Group
130.33 CHF 3.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: Alzchem Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Alzchem Group AG: Alzchem Group AG Resolves Share Buyback of up to 10 Million Euros

15-Dec-2025 / 20:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Alzchem Group AG Resolves Share Buyback of up to 10 Million Euros

 

Trostberg, 15 December 2025 – The Management Board of Alzchem Group AG, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, has resolved to buy back up to 70,000 shares of the company via the stock exchange over a period of up to 12 months, at a total purchase price of up to 10 million euros (excluding incidental acquisition costs).

 

The buyback is intended (i) to use the acquired shares as acquisition currency, (ii) to issue them to employees of the Alzchem group of companies, or (iii) to cancel the shares. Other legally permissible purposes are not excluded.

 

The buyback will be carried out in accordance with the authorisation granted by the 2024 Annual General Meeting and with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052. Further details of the buyback will be announced separately immediately prior to its commencement.

 



End of Inside Information

15-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Alzchem Group AG
Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
83308 Trostberg
Germany
Phone: +498621862888
Fax: +49862186502888
E-mail: ir@alzchem.com
Internet: www.alzchem.com
ISIN: DE000A2YNT30
WKN: A2YNT3
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2246132

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2246132  15-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

