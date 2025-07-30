Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
30.07.2025 20:39:04

EQS-Adhoc: aconnic AG extends existing debt financing of EUR 23 million

UET United Electronic Technology
0.88 EUR 5.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen

EQS-Ad-hoc: aconnic AG / Key word(s): Corporate Action/Capital Increase
aconnic AG extends existing debt financing of EUR 23 million

30-Jul-2025 / 20:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

aconnic AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Munich, is extending an existing debt financing in the amount of EUR 23 million. The financing agreement, concluded in 2023, had a term of two years and was originally due for repayment on 31st July 2025. aconnic and the investors have reached a general agreement to extend the financing by one year. The agreement includes the option for partial or full early repayment at any time without additional costs.

The extension of the financing is related to the capital increase and the issuance of a new convertible bond, both of which have been initiated but not yet completed, with a total volume of EUR 18 million.

„We are currently observing complex and increasing lengthy processes in both customer projects and financing activities, which are leading to delays that are becoming increasingly common in the market. We are therefore pleased that our existing debt investors demonstrate flexibility and market orientation to enable further successful corporate development. We are convinced that both the financing projects and the customer projects will be successfully completed,” says CEO Werner Neubauer.

The audited and certified annual report will be published after the capital increase has been completed, followed by the invitation to the ordinary annual general meeting, which is planned for November 2025.

 

About aconnic AG

aconnic AG is an international technology supplier and network equipment provider based in Munich. aconnic AG enables the construction and operation of high-performance gigabit networks with key focus on network security, energy efficiency and sustainability as well as technologies and products to capture and store CO2 to achieve climate neutrality through carbon capture and bio-energic climate neutral fuels. Systems with hard-, software and services are used by customers such as Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Swisscom, A1 Telekom Austria, and América Móvil. aconnic AG is the only international system supplier for critical communication infrastructure with European research, development, production and supply chain, as well as its headquarters in Germany, contributing to the strategic and technological autonomy of Europe. aconnic AG has been listed on the German stock exchange since 2006 and generated a total performance of 55 million EUR in 2024.

  

Contact

aconnic AG
D-80992 Munich, Riesstrasse 16
Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 3 8998 7770
Email: investor@aconnic.com

 


 


End of Inside Information

30-Jul-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: aconnic AG
Riesstrasse 16
80992 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 3 8998 7770
E-mail: investor@aconnic.com
Internet: www.aconnic.com
ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6
WKN: A0LBKW
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2177254

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2177254  30-Jul-2025 CET/CEST

