26.02.2026 09:05:12

Eni Q4 Profit Drops On Weak Prices, Despite Production Growth

(RTTNews) - Italian energy major Eni S.P.A. (E) reported Thursday sharply lower profit in its fourth quarter as lower prices hit sales from operations, despite increased Hydrocarbon production.

The company's fourth-quarter net profit attributable to Eni's shareholders was 90 million euros, a decrease of 61 percent from 230 million euros in the previous year. Earnings per share fell to 0.01 euro from 0.06 euro last year.

Adjusted net profit attributable to Eni's shareholders was 1.20 billion euros, compared to 885 million euros a year ago.

Eni's adjusted profit before taxes increased 4 percent to 2.01 billion euros, while its proforma adjusted EBIT increased by 6 percent to 2.87 billion euros.

The company's sales from operations declined 12 percent to 20.62 billion euros from 23.49 billion euros a year ago, primarily due to a 15 percent decline in crude oil prices.

Hydrocarbon production increased 7 percent to 1,839 kboe/d in the fourth quarter from 1,716 kboe/d last year.

Eni has announced that it will issue its main financial and operating guidance for 2026 and its strategic plan at a Capital Markets Update scheduled for March 19.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Longevity = mehr Rendite? Dr. Anna Erat über Healthspan & Investments – zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im neuesten BX Morningcall ist Dr. Anna Erat zu Gast – Spezialistin für Innere Medizin, Sportmedizin, Prävention und Longevity. Gemeinsam mit Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch sprechen wir darüber, was Longevity wirklich bedeutet (Healthspan vs. Lifespan), warum es mehr ist als Biohacking und wie man seriöse Angebote von Hype unterscheidet.

Dr. Erat gibt Einblick, wie eine erste Longevity-Konsultation abläuft, welche Rolle Anamnese, Genetik/Epigenetik und Technologie/AI spielen und worauf Patientinnen und Patienten bei der Wahl eines Anbieters achten sollten. Ausserdem: Versicherung & Kostenübernahme in der Schweiz, Erwartungsdruck bei High-Performance-Klienten und ein spannender Case: Wie würde sie mit Lindsey Vonn nach einer Verletzung umgehen?

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Longevity = mehr Rendite? Dr. Anna Erat über Healthspan & Investments – zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’510.58 20.00 SAIB4U
Short 14’818.22 13.86 B58SLU
Short 15’377.31 8.89 SJUBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’977.10 25.02.2026 17:30:17
Long 13’354.21 19.17 S63BSU
Long 13’068.54 13.79 SVRB0U
Long 12’506.52 8.92 S1FBQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Top-Rankings

Q4 2025: Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman
Im vierten Quartal 2025 hat der Star-Investor Bill Ackman einige Veränderungen in der Zusammense ...
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Umfangreiche Verkäufe: In diese US-Aktie hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q4 investiert
Die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) hat im Zuge der neuesten 13F-Einreichung die Karten auf de ...
Bildquelle: Schweizerische Nationalbank
KW 8: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

