Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’968 -0.1%  SPI 16’736 -0.1%  Dow 44’342 -0.3%  DAX 24’298 0.0%  Euro 0.9317 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’345 -0.3%  Gold 3’364 0.4%  Bitcoin 95’683 1.8%  Dollar 0.8006 -0.5%  Öl 69.4 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Roche-Aktie unter Druck: Roche erreicht mit COPD-Kandidat Astegolimab Ziele in Phase III Studie nicht
Ryanair-Aktie hebt ab und erzielt Rekordhoch: Ryanair verdoppelt wegen höheren Ticketpreisen Quartalsgewinn
Umstrukturierungen in der Lebensmittelindustrie: Welche Branchengrössen könnten Kraft Heinz folgen?
Rohstoffpreise am Montagvormittag
Opendoor Technologies-Aktie: Steigende Volatilität weckt Vergleiche mit früheren Meme-Aktien
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

21.07.2025 10:08:53

Elmos Semiconductor SE: 1 billion motor control ICs delivered

Elmos Semiconductor
85.38 CHF -1.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS-Media / 21.07.2025 / 10:08 CET/CEST

Elmos Semiconductor SE: 1 billion motor control ICs delivered

Leverkusen, July 21, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has reached a significant milestone in motor control technology: The company has delivered more than 1 billion microchips since it began production of its motor control ICs.

Since the market launch of its first motor control solutions more than two decades ago, Elmos has established itself as a leading supplier of innovative, highly optimized motor control ICs. With an extensive portfolio that includes both fully integrated driver ICs and powerful BLDC motor controllers, Elmos serves a wide range of applications in automotive engineering and beyond. These solutions support common operating voltages such as 12V, 24V, and 48V, covering a broad power range from 1W to around 3kW.

“Reaching 1 billion motor control ICs delivered demonstrates the continued trust our customers place in the quality and performance of our products,” explains Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, CSO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “Our motor control ICs offer high efficiency and excellent integration into our customers' applications – tailor-made solutions for the diverse requirements of modern drive systems.”

Elmos has been successfully supplying motor control ICs since 2003 and has also been driving forward the development of BLDC drivers since 2006. With a focus on highly optimized, application-specific ICs for intelligent motor control, Elmos has established itself as one of the leading suppliers in this field over the past 20 years.

“Our experience and expertise in the development of motor control solutions are reflected in the wide range of applications, which extends from simple drive controls to complex actuators,” adds Dr. Dienstuhl. “With today's system-on-chip solutions, we have further revolutionized motor control technology and offer our customers around the world highly integrated, reliable, and future-proof solutions.”

Contact
Elmos Semiconductor SE
Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)
Phone: +49 151 5383 7905
Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos
Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For 40 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient and rear light as well as intuitive HMI.

Notice
This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.



End of Media Release

Issuer: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Key word(s): Enterprise

21.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Werkstättenstraße 18
51379 Leverkusen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
E-mail: invest@elmos.com
Internet: http://www.elmos.com
ISIN: DE0005677108
WKN: 567710
Indices: SDAX, TecDax
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2172304

 
End of News EQS Media

2172304  21.07.2025 CET/CEST

Nachrichten zu Elmos Semiconductor

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten