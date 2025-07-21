|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
21.07.2025 10:08:53
Elmos Semiconductor SE: 1 billion motor control ICs delivered
|
Elmos Semiconductor SE: 1 billion motor control ICs delivered
Leverkusen, July 21, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has reached a significant milestone in motor control technology: The company has delivered more than 1 billion microchips since it began production of its motor control ICs.
Since the market launch of its first motor control solutions more than two decades ago, Elmos has established itself as a leading supplier of innovative, highly optimized motor control ICs. With an extensive portfolio that includes both fully integrated driver ICs and powerful BLDC motor controllers, Elmos serves a wide range of applications in automotive engineering and beyond. These solutions support common operating voltages such as 12V, 24V, and 48V, covering a broad power range from 1W to around 3kW.
“Reaching 1 billion motor control ICs delivered demonstrates the continued trust our customers place in the quality and performance of our products,” explains Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, CSO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “Our motor control ICs offer high efficiency and excellent integration into our customers' applications – tailor-made solutions for the diverse requirements of modern drive systems.”
Elmos has been successfully supplying motor control ICs since 2003 and has also been driving forward the development of BLDC drivers since 2006. With a focus on highly optimized, application-specific ICs for intelligent motor control, Elmos has established itself as one of the leading suppliers in this field over the past 20 years.
“Our experience and expertise in the development of motor control solutions are reflected in the wide range of applications, which extends from simple drive controls to complex actuators,” adds Dr. Dienstuhl. “With today's system-on-chip solutions, we have further revolutionized motor control technology and offer our customers around the world highly integrated, reliable, and future-proof solutions.”
Contact
About Elmos
Notice
End of Media Release
Issuer: Elmos Semiconductor SE
Key word(s): Enterprise
21.07.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Elmos Semiconductor SE
|Werkstättenstraße 18
|51379 Leverkusen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 2171 / 40 183-0
|E-mail:
|invest@elmos.com
|Internet:
|http://www.elmos.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005677108
|WKN:
|567710
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDax
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2172304
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2172304 21.07.2025 CET/CEST
