Elmos Semiconductor SE: 1 billion motor control ICs delivered

Leverkusen, July 21, 2025: Elmos Semiconductor SE (FSE: ELG) has reached a significant milestone in motor control technology: The company has delivered more than 1 billion microchips since it began production of its motor control ICs.

Since the market launch of its first motor control solutions more than two decades ago, Elmos has established itself as a leading supplier of innovative, highly optimized motor control ICs. With an extensive portfolio that includes both fully integrated driver ICs and powerful BLDC motor controllers, Elmos serves a wide range of applications in automotive engineering and beyond. These solutions support common operating voltages such as 12V, 24V, and 48V, covering a broad power range from 1W to around 3kW.

“Reaching 1 billion motor control ICs delivered demonstrates the continued trust our customers place in the quality and performance of our products,” explains Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, CSO of Elmos Semiconductor SE. “Our motor control ICs offer high efficiency and excellent integration into our customers' applications – tailor-made solutions for the diverse requirements of modern drive systems.”

Elmos has been successfully supplying motor control ICs since 2003 and has also been driving forward the development of BLDC drivers since 2006. With a focus on highly optimized, application-specific ICs for intelligent motor control, Elmos has established itself as one of the leading suppliers in this field over the past 20 years.

“Our experience and expertise in the development of motor control solutions are reflected in the wide range of applications, which extends from simple drive controls to complex actuators,” adds Dr. Dienstuhl. “With today's system-on-chip solutions, we have further revolutionized motor control technology and offer our customers around the world highly integrated, reliable, and future-proof solutions.”

Contact

Elmos Semiconductor SE

Ralf Hoppe, CIR (Corporate Investor Relations, Communications & ESG)

Phone: +49 151 5383 7905

Email: invest@elmos.com

About Elmos

Elmos develops, produces and markets semiconductors, primarily for use in the automotive industry. Our components communicate, measure, regulate and control safety, comfort, powertrain and network functions. For 40 years, Elmos innovations have been bringing new functions to life and making mobility worldwide safer, more comfortable and more energy efficient. With our solutions we are already the worldwide #1 in applications with great future potential, such as ultrasonic distance measurement, ambient and rear light as well as intuitive HMI.

Notice

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions and estimates made by the Elmos management. Even though we assume the underlying expectations of the forward-looking statements to be realistic, we cannot guarantee the expectations will prove right. The assumptions may carry risks and uncertainties, and as a result actual events may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause such differences are changes in general economic and business conditions, fluctuations of exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products, lack of acceptance of new products, and changes in business strategy. Elmos neither intends nor assumes any obligation to update its statements with respect to future events.