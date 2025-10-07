Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’551 0.4%  SPI 17’292 0.5%  Dow 46’695 -0.1%  DAX 24’378 0.0%  Euro 0.9313 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’629 -0.4%  Gold 3’961 1.9%  Bitcoin 99’327 0.9%  Dollar 0.7952 -0.2%  Öl 65.5 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Top News
Zu spät für ein Krypto-Investment? Das sagen die Experten von Jefferies
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Die wahren Hintergründe hinter dem 100-Milliarden-Deal mit OpenAI
Erfolg an der Börse: Das zeichnet die erfolgreichsten Börsenprofis aus
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
OpenAI entfacht Börsenfieber: AMD-Aktie schiesst kräftig in die Höhe
Suche...
Plus500 Depot

BioArctic AB Registered b Aktie 38514501 / SE0010323311

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

07.10.2025 03:27:14

Eisai And Biogen : LEQEMBI IQLIK Injection Now Available In U.S. For Early Alzheimer's Treatment

BioArctic AB Registered b
27.90 EUR -1.48%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (ESALY.PK, ESALF.PK, 4523.T) and Biogen Inc. (BIIB) announced the U.S. availability of LEQEMBI IQLIK (lecanemab-irmb) as a subcutaneous injection for maintenance dosing in the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. This option is intended for patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, including those with Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) or mild dementia.

Following 18 months of intravenous (IV) LEQEMBI treatment at 10 mg/kg every two weeks, patients now have two maintenance options: continue IV infusions at 10 mg/kg once every four weeks; transition to a weekly 360 mg subcutaneous injection using the LEQEMBI IQLIK autoinjector.

The companies have also launched the LEQEMBI Companion program, an initiative rooted in both companies' commitment to providing access to LEQEMBI and resources for people living with early Alzheimer's disease. The program aims to provide expanded resources that support patients throughout their LEQEMBI treatment journey, from initiation through maintenance therapy.

Eisai serves as the lead for lecanemab's development and regulatory submissions globally with Eisai and Biogen co-commercializing and co-promoting the product and Eisai having final decision-making authority.

BIIB closed Monday's regular trading at $154.05 down $5.83 or 3.65%.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.