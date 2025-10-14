Citigroup Aktie 12915350 / US1729674242
14.10.2025 14:13:09
Citigroup Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $3.752 billion, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $3.238 billion, or $1.51 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Citigroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.466 billion or $2.24 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $22.090 billion from $20.209 billion last year.
Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $3.752 Bln. vs. $3.238 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $22.090 Bln vs. $20.209 Bln last year.