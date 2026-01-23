Alaska Air Group Aktie 904079 / US0116591092
23.01.2026 02:01:45
Cathay General Bancorp Q4 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) reported that its net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 rose to $90.52 million, or $1.33 per share from $80.20 million or $1.12 per share in the prior year. Analysts expected the company to report earnings of $1.23 per share for the forth quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net interest income after provision for credit losses for the quarter were $177.81 million up from $156.51 million in the prior year. Non-interest income for the quarter grew to $27.82 million from $15.47 million last year.
