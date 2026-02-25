Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’977 -0.1%  SPI 19’224 0.1%  Dow 49’425 0.5%  DAX 25’171 0.7%  Euro 0.9121 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’172 0.9%  Gold 5’208 1.2%  Bitcoin 52’489 5.9%  Dollar 0.7727 -0.1%  Öl 70.7 -0.7% 
Auf diese US-Aktien setzt die UBS im vierten Quartal 2025
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im freien Fall: Dreifach-Schock belastet - neue Partnerschaft verkündet
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Nachmittag entwickeln
Munich Re-Aktie im Plus: Dividende soll deutlich steigen - Aktienrückkauf
Ausblick: Warner Bros Discovery stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
25.02.2026 17:33:49

Canadian Stocks Adding To Yesterday's Gains

(RTTNews) - After moving mostly higher over the course of the previous session, Canadian stocks are seeing continued strength during trading on Wednesday.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gave back ground after an initial advance but has moved back to the upside since then. The index is currently up 163.22 points or 0.5 percent at 34,133.60.

Technology stocks are turning in some of the best performances on Bay Street, with S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index climbing by 1.5 percent.

The strength in the tech sector comes amid optimism ahead of the release of quarterly results from AI leader Nvidia (NVDA) after the close of today's trading.

Notable strength is also visible among financial stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent gain being posted by the S&P/TSX Capped Financial Index.

On the other hand, consumer staples stocks have moved sharply lower on the day, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index down by 1.8 percent.

Longevity = mehr Rendite? Dr. Anna Erat über Healthspan & Investments – zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im neuesten BX Morningcall ist Dr. Anna Erat zu Gast – Spezialistin für Innere Medizin, Sportmedizin, Prävention und Longevity. Gemeinsam mit Olivia Hähnel und François Bloch sprechen wir darüber, was Longevity wirklich bedeutet (Healthspan vs. Lifespan), warum es mehr ist als Biohacking und wie man seriöse Angebote von Hype unterscheidet.

Dr. Erat gibt Einblick, wie eine erste Longevity-Konsultation abläuft, welche Rolle Anamnese, Genetik/Epigenetik und Technologie/AI spielen und worauf Patientinnen und Patienten bei der Wahl eines Anbieters achten sollten. Ausserdem: Versicherung & Kostenübernahme in der Schweiz, Erwartungsdruck bei High-Performance-Klienten und ein spannender Case: Wie würde sie mit Lindsey Vonn nach einer Verletzung umgehen?

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

11:50 Ungewissheit über Zölle bleibt bestehen
09:29 SMI klettert erstmals über 14.000er-Marke
09:25 Marktüberblick: MTU und FMC schwächeln nach Zahlen
08:00 Longevity = mehr Rendite? Dr. Anna Erat über Healthspan & Investments – zu Gast im BX Morningcall
07:05 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips treten auf der Stelle
24.02.26 Julius Bär: 19.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
24.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’565.14 19.17 S21BUU
Short 14’836.06 14.00 SWOBGU
Short 15’441.81 8.67 SY7BHU
SMI-Kurs: 13’977.10 25.02.2026 17:30:17
Long 13’388.25 19.31 SVZBNU
Long 13’111.66 14.00 S52B1U
Long 12’537.85 8.92 SXEBEU
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall-Aktie gibt dennoch nach: Offenbar Zuschlag für Drohnen-Auftrag der Bundeswehr erhalten - auch RENK und TKMS schwächer
Auf diese US-Aktien setzt die UBS im vierten Quartal 2025
Alles beim Alten: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
Novo Nordisk-Aktie im freien Fall: Dreifach-Schock belastet - neue Partnerschaft verkündet
Oerlikon-Aktie dennoch zweistellig im Plus: Umsatzminus in 2025
Sandoz-Aktie deutlich höher: Generikaspezialist wächst weiter dank starker Biosimilars
Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
SAP-Aktie zwischen Handelsrisiken und KI-Konkurrenz: Teradata-Deal sorgt nicht für Entlastung
Rüstungsaktien im Rückwärtsgang: Was Anleger zu Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS wissen sollten

Q4 2025: Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman
Depot aufgedeckt
Umfangreiche Verkäufe: In diese US-Aktie hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in Q4 investiert
Die Schweizerische Nationalbank (SNB) hat im Zuge der neuesten 13F-Einreichung die Karten auf de ...
KW 8: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Datum Titel
17:34 TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 26. Februar 2026
17:34 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 11. März 2026
17:25 Asbest-Alarm bei Sandspielzeug - Rückrufe in vielen Läden
17:25 Deutsche Anleihen: Leichte Kursverluste
17:19 Microsoft-Gründer Bill Gates gesteht offenbar Affären und Fehler im Umgang mit Epstein
17:04 dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR vom 25.02.2026 - 17.00 Uhr
17:02 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Heidelberg Materials holen auf - Telefonkonferenz ermutigend
16:53 Devisen: Euro wenig verändert
16:48 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Weiter auf Erholungskurs
16:46 AKTIE IM FOKUS: Auto1 verstärkt Talfahrt - Bodenbildungsversuch gescheitert