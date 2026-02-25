|
25.02.2026
Canadian Stocks Adding To Yesterday's Gains
(RTTNews) - After moving mostly higher over the course of the previous session, Canadian stocks are seeing continued strength during trading on Wednesday.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gave back ground after an initial advance but has moved back to the upside since then. The index is currently up 163.22 points or 0.5 percent at 34,133.60.
Technology stocks are turning in some of the best performances on Bay Street, with S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index climbing by 1.5 percent.
The strength in the tech sector comes amid optimism ahead of the release of quarterly results from AI leader Nvidia (NVDA) after the close of today's trading.
Notable strength is also visible among financial stocks, as reflected by the 1.4 percent gain being posted by the S&P/TSX Capped Financial Index.
On the other hand, consumer staples stocks have moved sharply lower on the day, dragging the S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index down by 1.8 percent.
SMI-Anleger hielten zur Wochenmitte die Füsse still. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren unterdessen Gewinne zu sehen. Die Wall Street notiert in Grün. An den Börsen in Asien dominierten am Mittwoch die Bullen.