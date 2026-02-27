Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’914 -0.5%  SPI 19’152 -0.4%  Dow 49’499 0.0%  DAX 25’289 0.5%  Euro 0.9132 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’162 -0.2%  Gold 5’181 0.3%  Bitcoin 52’302 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7739 0.2%  Öl 70.9 -0.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Lonza1384101Partners Group2460882Amrize143013422Novartis1200526Swisscom874251Sunrise Communications138622040Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Showdown um Tesla-Aktie: Grossinvestoren veräussern - Privatanleger kaufen
Ethereum vor Wandel? Vitalik Buterin zweifelt am Layer-2-Kurs
KI-Ängste an den US-Börsen: So belastet Anthropic die Aktien von IBM, CrowdStrike, Oracle, ServiceNow und Co.
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
27.02.2026 04:21:06

Australian Market Slightly Lower In Mid-market

(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is alternating across the unchanged line and is now slightly lower in mid-market moves on Friday, reversing some of the gains in the previous two sessions, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 is staying below the 9,200 level, with weakness in financial stocks, gains in gold miners and technology stocks as well as a mixed performance in most other sectors.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 8.40 points or 0.09 percent to 9,166.90, after hitting a low of 9,158.40 and a high of 9,195.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 2.60 points or 0.03 percent to 9,406.10. Australian stocks closed notably higher on Thursday.

Among major miners, Rio Tinto and BHP Group are losing almost 1 percent each, while Fortescue and Mineral Resources are gaining more than 1 percent each.

Oil stocks are mostly higher. Origin Energy and Woodside Energy are adding more than 1 percent each, while Beach energy is gaining almost 1 percent. Santos is edging down 0.1 percent. Among tech stocks, WiseTech Global is losing more than 2 percent, while Zip is soaring almost 8 percent, Appen is gaining almost 1 percent and Xero is adding more than 1 percent. Afterpay-owner Block is skyrocketing more than 26 percent after it decided to cut 4000 of its 10,000 employees.

Among the big four banks, ANZ Banking, Westpac and National Australia Bank are edging down 0.1 to 0.4 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank is losing almost 2 percent.

Gold miners are higher. Evolution Mining is advancing almost 3 percent and Genesis Minerals is rising almost 4 percent, while Resolute Mining, Northern Star Resources and Newmont are adding almost 2 percent each.

In other news, shares in Coles Group are tumbling more than 9 percent after the supermarket giant posted downbeat half-yearly results, despite higher sales and profit.

Shares in Bapcor are plummeting almost 48 percent after the auto parts company reported downbeat results for the first half and announced a highly discounted A$200 equity raising.

In economic news, overall private sector credit in Australia was up 0.5 percent on month on January, the Reserve Bank of Australia said on Friday - easing from 0.8 percent in December. On a yearly basis, overall credit jumped 7.7 percent. Broad money was up 0.6 percent on month and 7.4 percent on year.

Individually, housing credit added 0.6 percent on month and 7.0 percent on year, while personal credit gained 0.2 percent on month and 4.1 percent on year and business credit rose 0.5 percent on month and 9.4 percent on year.

In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.711 on Friday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer aus New York darüber, welche Berufe besonders stark vom KI-Boom betroffen sein könnten – und welche Branchen davon sogar profitieren .

Wir schauen gemeinsam auf:
Jobs mit hohem Automatisierungsrisiko (z.B. Einstiegsjobs, einfache juristische Aufgaben, Journalismus, Programmierung, Design)
Handwerksberufe als „KI-robuste“ Bereiche (Dachdecker, Elektriker, Reinigung, Bau & Infrastruktur)
️ Mögliche Profiteure an der Börse: Baustoffe, Baumärkte, Versorger, Abfallwirtschaft, Basiskonsumgüter
Luxusgüter & die Frage: Bleibt Luxus trotz möglicher Jobverluste gefragt?
⚡ Energie & Infrastruktur als KI-Treiber (Rechenzentren brauchen Strom!)
Banken & Finanzdienstleister: weiterhin wichtig trotz Fintech-Druck
Praktische Tipps: ETF-Sparplan, Schulden reduzieren, Cash-Puffer aufbauen, beruflich flexibel bleiben
KI als Tool im Alltag: Wie Tim selbst KI nutzt – ohne blind zu übernehmen

Am Ende bleibt die Kernfrage: Unterschätzen wir die Revolution durch KI immer noch? Tim Schäfer seine Einschätzung – und warum er als Investor trotz Hype lieber vorsichtig bleibt.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

I verändert die Arbeitswelt – welche Jobs sind in Gefahr? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

26.02.26 I verändert die Arbeitswelt – welche Jobs sind in Gefahr? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
26.02.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
26.02.26 SMI scheitert erneut an 14.000er-Marke
26.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europa – Positive Stimmung/Straumann – Auf Werbetour
26.02.26 Bitcoin & Ethereum: Kaufen, wenn die Kanonen donnern?
25.02.26 Marktüberblick: MTU und FMC schwächeln nach Zahlen
24.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AXA, Swiss Life, Swiss Re
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’486.44 19.69 SJQB8U
Short 14’796.03 13.70 S6XBKU
Short 15’375.79 8.74 STVB4U
SMI-Kurs: 13’913.73 26.02.2026 17:30:07
Long 13’355.48 19.97 SH7BGU
Long 13’036.71 13.84 SEUBLU
Long 12’476.40 8.90 SP2B8U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

D-Wave Quantum-Aktie dennoch gesucht: Geschäftszahlen verfehlen Erwartungen
Idorsia-Aktie letztlich höher: Umsatz in 2025 verdoppelt
Gamesa bleibt im Konzern: Siemens-Energy-Chef setzt auf Sanierung - Aktie stabil
Ausblick: D-Wave Quantum gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag nach
NVIDIA-Aktie verliert dennoch : Chip-Hersteller wächst weiter explosiv - KI-Geschäft treibt Rekordzahlen
KION-Aktie deutlich tiefer: Deutlicher Ergebnisanstieg für 2026 angekündigt
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Kursziel im Blick: Das sagen Experten nach dem NVIDIA-Bericht über die Aktie
DroneShield-Aktie klettert deutlich: Mehrere Millionen-Aufträge ergattert

Top-Rankings

Wenig Bewegung im Depot: Auf diese Aktien setzte Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025
Im Depot von Starinvestor Carl Icahn kam es im vierten Quartal 2025 zu kleineren Anpassungen. So ...
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Q4 2025: Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman
Im vierten Quartal 2025 hat der Star-Investor Bill Ackman einige Veränderungen in der Zusammense ...
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
Wie gewohnt hat die Zurich Insurance Group auch im vierten Quartal 2025 ihr US-Aktiendepot veröf ...
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
01:00 OTS: Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung / Leere Speicher: BSW kritisiert Gaslieferungen ...
23:04 TV-Runde zur BW-Landtagswahl - Kandidaten schenken sich nichts
22:55 Epstein-Skandal: Demokraten fordern Vorladung von Minister Lutnick
22:49 WDH: Warner-Verwaltungsrat stuft Paramount-Gebot als 'überlegen' ein
22:42 Demokrat: Justizministerium vertuscht zum Schutz von Trump
22:38 Warner-Verwaltungsrat stuft Paramount-Gebot als 'überlegen' ein
22:30 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow stabil - Tech-Werte von Nvidia belastet
22:16 Aktien New York Schluss: Dow stabil - Tech-Werte von Nvidia belastet
22:04 ANALYSE-FLASH: Jefferies belässt Saint-Gobain auf 'Buy' - Ziel 140 Euro