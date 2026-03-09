|
09.03.2026 04:17:19
Australian Market Maintains Early Strong Losses In Mid-market
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market is maintaining its early strong losses in mid-market trading on Monday, extending the losses in the previous three sessions, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street on Friday. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index is tumbling more than 3.5 percent to below the 8,600.00 level, with weakness across most sectors led by financial, mining and technology stocks amid concerns about the military conflict in the Middle-East. Energy stocks are the only bright spot amid spiking crude oil prices.
The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 316.90 points or 3.58 percent to 8,534.10, after hitting a low of 8,457.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 326.80 points or 3.60 percent to 8,758.30. Australian stocks closed significantly lower on Friday.
Among the major miners, Mineral Resources is tumbling almost 6 percent, Rio Tinto is declining more than 5 percent, Fortescue is losing more than 3 percent and BHP Group is sliding more than 6 percent.
Oil stocks are mostly higher. Beach energy is gaining almost 2 percent, Woodside Energy is adding almost 1 percent and Santos is advancing almost 3 percent, while Origin Energy is losing almost 2 percent.
Among tech stocks, Afterpay owner Block and Xero are declining more than 5 percent each, while WiseTech Global is losing more than 4 percent, Appen is slipping more than 7 percent and Zip is tumbling almost 10 percent.
Gold miners are lower. Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining are losing more than 6 percent each, while Resolute Mining is slipping almost 8 percent, Newmont is down more than 3 percent and Genesis Minerals is declining more than 4 percent.
Among the big four banks, Westpac and ANZ Banking are declining more than 4 percent each, while Commonwealth Bank and National Australia Bank are losing almost 4 percent each. In the currency market, the Aussie dollar is trading at $0.699 on Monday.
Dienstag 18 Uhr live: Schluss mit K.O.-Kriterien bei der Aktienauswahl - Warum Sortieren das neue Filtern ist
Filtern oder Sortieren? Thomas Vittner zeigt am Dienstagabend, wie du Aktien objektiv sortierst, statt sie voreilig zu löschen. Lerne ein System für echte Treffsicherheit kennen!Schnell Plätze sichern!
3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise und Nahost-Krise belasten: SMI und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag steil nach unten. An der Wall Street dominierten ebenfalls die Bären. Die Anleger in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag erneut besser gestimmt.